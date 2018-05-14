Quikr, India's market leader in digital classifieds, today announced the appointment of Rahul Tewari as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Rahul will play a key role in the company's group level financial strategy and growth opportunities across its various marketplaces.

Rahul brings a versatile and successful track record of 18 years across investment banking, corporate development, project finance, and entrepreneurship to Quikr. In his last stint, he led the strategic and financial advisory practice for the technology sector at ICICI Securities. The practice focused on equity capital markets, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), venture capital and private equity transactions. Previously, he had successful stints at New York-based investment banking firms like Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Canada, covering large-cap and high-growth companies and advised businesses on 30+ transactions valued at $10+ billion including Equity, Debt, and M&A.

Commenting on the appointment, Pranay Chulet, CEO & Founder of Quikr said, “I'm very pleased that we have an accomplished financial leader like Rahul joining us in the role of CFO. He joins us at a time when our strategy of building transactional marketplaces focused on large verticals has been strongly validated and our competitive position is getting more dominant every quarter. We are now ready for the next phase of our journey and I am sure Rahul will help us bend the curve even more.”

Commenting on the occasion, Rahul Tewari said, “I am delighted to be a part of the amazing growth story of Quikr, one of India’s strongest digital franchises. By building multiple vertical marketplaces on top of its horizontal foundation, Quikr has unlocked for itself a very robust financial architecture on both revenue and cost side. I am looking forward to working with the rest of the team to further our growth”.

Rahul completed MBA in Finance at Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management at New York and has a degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.