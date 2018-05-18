Quantela, a US and Hyderabad based company, announced its new age Artificial intelligence based smart cities automation & Intelligence platform – Atlantis, that leverages breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics to maximize better urban infrastructure utilization, increase efficiency, effectiveness, increase revenue & reduce the operating costs. Thereby making our cities liveable and happy cities.



In today's world, where urbanisation is an indication of modernisation, the sign of growth and economic progress; it is also perceived as a great threat to towns and cities. Urban services such as infrastructure, public transport, traffic management, sewage facilities, etc are compromised to the highest level, thus posing a serious challenge to the larger public. While urbanisation and smart cities are part of the inevitable future of mankind, it is important to adapt and deploy intelligent connected solutions to mitigate the growing challenges and for the betterment of the society. Atlantis focuses on these pressing and increasing needs and help the cities improve the lives of the citizens. Atlantis AI platform automates & optimize urban operations with deep learning algorithms using real time, historic and social data, thereby improving citizen's happiness.



Atlantis had been an unstoppable process of effortless and endless reinvention, that aimed at solving the problems of urbanization and help cities in maximizing the economy, society, environment and welfare of citizens.



Quantela is a dominant and leading product and solution provider for Cities across the globe including many smart cities and community implementation in India.



Sridhar Gadhi, Founder & CEO, Quantela Inc. said, “With our digital technology solutions, we would like to revolutionise the way cities are operated and managed. Cities will become more resilient to adapt to rapid urbanization and the challenges posed and citizens will lead a better quality of life by experiencing the power of real time connected urban infrastructure.”



“We have partnered with various global smart and Governments to deploy our Smart City Solutions. Our self-trained machine learning models augment city’s efforts to become sustainable and resilient,” he further added.