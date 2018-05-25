Pricol Limited (BSE: 540293 / NSE: PRICOLLTD), a leading manufacturer of automotive components and solutions provider for the global automotive market, has been honoured with the ‘National Award for Outstanding Industrial Relations’ for the year 2016 – 2017 by All India Organisation of Employers (AIOE). The award was handed over by Mr. Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Honourable Minister of State for Labour & Employment (IC), Government of India and Mr. Gaurav Swarup – President of AIOE, in the presence Ms. Dagmar Walter, Director, ILO DWT for South Asia and Country Office in India.

Pricol won the award for implementing innovative approaches to foster harmonious industrial relations through tripartite mechanism, reducing conflicts, zero loss of man-days, promoting employers' welfare, providing growth and development avenues, contributing to higher motivation, morale and improved productivity.

As part of the competition for the National award, Pricol Limited was chosen after a rigorous 2-tier selection process. At the regional level, Pricol was selected among 22 participating companies and at the national level, it won the award among 14 finalists.

Speaking on receiving the award Mr. R. Malar Vannan – Chief People Officer of Pricol limited, “Pricol Limited has taken a 3 –step transformational approach to evolve our HR and Industrial Relations practices to bring about positive and high-performance culture in the organisation. Several employee engagement programs, reward and performance management systems, constant dialogues and a win-win approach with our workforce, regular employee home visits and several key initiatives has helped in winning this prestigious award. Thanks to our employees and workforce for their relentless support in supporting the organisations' Human Resource and Industrial Relations approach.”

Speaking on this milestone achievement, Mr. K. Srinivas Rao, Executive Director – Pricol Limited said “We are delighted to be receiving the National Award for Outstanding Industrial Relations’ by AIOE. This award is a testament to our commitment and our constant endeavour to excel in our Manufacturing and Industrial practices. Our efforts has always been to provide unprecedented support to our customers and ensure customer satisfaction. We will continue this evolution in the best interest of our Customers, Employees, Shareholders and Suppliers.”