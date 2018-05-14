Prestige Group, one of India’s largest developers, inaugurated five completed developments under their residential, commercial and industrial verticals on Sunday – 13 May 2018. The properties included:

​​Prestige Ivy Terraces (Residential) Prestige Bagamane Temple Bells (Residential) Prestige Sunrise Park (Residential) Prestige Saleh Ahmed (Commercial) Prestige Logistics Centre (Industrial)

While the residential developments span a wide range of options, including mid-segment, premium, and luxury housing with 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 2.5-bedroom, and 3-bedroom apartments on offer, the industrial warehouse can accommodate a capacity of about 17 trucks at a time, providing inter-facility transfers, dispatches and returns. The aesthetic beauty, quality of construction, superior finish, and high-tech services of the commercial development, will contribute towards establishing it as a landmark in the Central Business District (CBD) of India’s IT Capital.



Commenting on the launches, Mr. Irfan Razack – Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group said, “These properties reinforce our continued focus on creating a varied portfolio of offerings for our customers. With growing engagement from software companies to establish their offices in Bangalore, the real estate market has shown an upward trend in recent years. As more offices get developed, there will be a growing need for residences as well.”

“We are also delighted to launch our first warehouse centre in the State. Prestige Group has been a pioneer in developing IT and Office Parks in South India with an occupier tenant portfolio of global and Indian corporations. Various policy decisions like the implementation of GST and the e-way bill have given a boost to the logistics sector, as well. This coupled with the growth in the e-commerce and retail sectors has necessitated a sharp growth in warehousing in the country, and we foresee a huge demand for plug and play in this space.”

About the properties :



1. Prestige Ivy Terraces (Residential)

In the midst of a booming new Bangalore, just off the Marathahalli-Sarjapur Outer Ring Road that has information age edifices and cutting-edge infrastructure, Prestige Ivy Terraces offers residential apartments that are immaculate in design – bright, airy, cheerful, and with abundant natural light and cross ventilation, making a home here quite literally a breath of fresh air. With spacious balconies, aesthetically pleasing elevations, and with every home looking on to a vista of ivy-greens, Prestige Ivy Terraces presents a picture of pristine beauty.

​

2. Prestige Bagamane Temple Bells (Residential)

Prestige Bagamane Temple Bells is situated in the sylvan and sought-after environs of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bangalore. Set in nine high-rise towers comprising of 1, 2, 2.5 and 3 bed homes, the property offers a variety of sizes and floor plan configurations to help homebuyers choose the dwelling that most closely aligns with their needs and lifestyle. Another highlight of this property is a plush Clubhouse that provides the best of amenities to fill one’s recreational hours.