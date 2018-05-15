OrangeScape’s flagship product, KiSSFLOW, is a disruptive cloud-based SaaS platform for business process & workflow automation that has been featured in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High Productivity Application Platform as a Service (hpaPaaS).



Gartner’s report examines the leading vendors who provide enterprise & SMB customers with a no-code to low-code# cloud platform for the development and deployment of enterprise-class applications & services. These avoid many of the traditional costs, risks and time scales of conventional pro-code application development approaches.



“KiSSFLOW is primarily used by business users to create process-centric applications. The no-code platform experience allows for implementation across organisations and allows users to create new apps through drag-and-drop capabilities. This is further complemented by a rich UI for development, extensions to pre-supplied apps, an apps marketplace and integration with Zapier. KiSSFLOW puts the power of computing into the business users’ hands, while still ensuring a safe & secure platform that is trusted by the internal IT organization,” said Suresh Sambandam, Founder & CEO, OrangeScape.



OrangeScape is featured in the ‘Niche Player’ segment of the quadrant, which denotes that the company provides specialized expertise, offering its citizen developer platform for human centric workflow automations.



Gartner’s Magic Quadrant includes only vendors providing enterprise-grade hpaPaaS as a public cloud service. Evaluation is done based on ‘Ability to Execute’ and ‘Completeness of Vision’.



#No-code / Low-code Platforms allow Managers & Executives to build applications for the organization, with little to no programming knowledge required.