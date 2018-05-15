OnePlus
OnePlus, the leading premium Android smartphone maker, today announced a host of interesting offers in the run up to the launch of the OnePlus 6. The much-awaited OnePlus 6 is all set to be revealed on 17th May at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome.
On the purchase of OnePlus 6, customers can avail a discount of INR 2,000 on SBI Credit and Debit card transactions during the first week. They will also be eligible to avail No Cost EMI for upto 3 months on all popular banks.
OnePlus has also provided fans with the chance to pre-book the OnePlus 6 on Amazon.in with added benefits, prior to its official launch in India. OnePlus had partnered with Amazon.in for a ‘Fast AF’ sale, between 13-16 May, wherein customers can buy a Gift Card worth INR 1,000 to be used to buy the OnePlus 6 between 21 and 22 May 2018 and get Amazon Pay Balance worth INR 1,000 in addition to aforementioned offers.
The company will also be hosting pop-up events across 8 Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad between 21-22 May 2018. Fans will be able to experience and purchase the powerful and stylish OnePlus 6 at these pop-up stores over two days, on a first-come-first-serve basis. Across the globe pop-ups will be held in New York, London, Paris, Milan and Beijing.
The OnePlus 6 will be available for purchase on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience store as well as all other OnePlus offline sales channels.
