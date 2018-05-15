OnePlus, the leading premium Android smartphone maker, today announced a host of interesting offers in the run up to the launch of the OnePlus 6. The much-awaited OnePlus 6 is all set to be revealed on 17th May at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome.

On the purchase of OnePlus 6, customers can avail a discount of INR 2,000 on SBI Credit and Debit card transactions during the first week. They will also be eligible to avail No Cost EMI for upto 3 months on all popular banks.



In addition to this, all OnePlus 6 customers will be eligible for the following benefits:

Complimentary 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify

INR 2,000 cash back and Device Insurance for Idea subscribers

Gift card worth INR 250 for all Amazon Prime Video consumers and discounts up to INR 500 on Amazon Kindle

Benefits up to INR 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip

OnePlus has also provided fans with the chance to pre-book the OnePlus 6 on Amazon.in with added benefits, prior to its official launch in India. OnePlus had partnered with Amazon.in for a ‘Fast AF’ sale, between 13-16 May, wherein customers can buy a Gift Card worth INR 1,000 to be used to buy the OnePlus 6 between 21 and 22 May 2018 and get Amazon Pay Balance worth INR 1,000 in addition to aforementioned offers.

The company will also be hosting pop-up events across 8 Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad between 21-22 May 2018. Fans will be able to experience and purchase the powerful and stylish OnePlus 6 at these pop-up stores over two days, on a first-come-first-serve basis. Across the globe pop-ups will be held in New York, London, Paris, Milan and Beijing.

The OnePlus 6 will be available for purchase on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience store as well as all other OnePlus offline sales channels.