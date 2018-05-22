OnePlus

Post the launch of their latest flagship, OnePlus confirmed that it has achieved a record INR 100 crore sale within the first 10 minutes of the OnePlus 6 first preview sale in India. The sale opened at 12:00hrs on 21st May 2018 exclusively for OnePlus community and Amazon Prime members on oneplus.in and amazon.in respectively. The open sales across all online and offline OnePlus retail platforms commenced later at 00:01hrs on 22nd May 2018.



Commenting on the record sales, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager – India, OnePlus said, “OnePlus 6 is our best ever smartphone that offers a perfect balance of performance and design to give our community a device that is both supremely powerful and extremely easy to use. We are truly humbled by the unprecedented response that reflects the highest level of customer satisfaction and the strong trust in the brand. It is also a great validation of our focused approach and long-term commitment to the Indian market.”



Since our first ever popup at Times Square in New York (USA), OnePlus pop-ups continued with the OnePlus tradition of celebrating new product launch with its core user community, OnePlus also organized gala pop-up events simultaneously catering to over 25,000 fans across 26 cities around the world. In India, OnePlus 6 pop-ups are being organized across 8 major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai on 21st and 22nd May 2018. Fans gathered to be the first to experience and purchase the powerful and stylish OnePlus 6 and also meet the OnePlus team and their favourite celebrity at the pop-up event. This year, celebrities like Guru Randhawa, Aditi Rao Hydari and Chitrangada Singh among several others were a part of the pop-up events in India. Pictures of the pop-up:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_qMDguy0P4OnqiBurXQym7hgtLJOY3OM?usp=sharing