Fan tickets for the much-awaited India launch of the OnePlus 6 that went live this morning at 10:00 am, were claimed within a span of four minutes. Over 1,500 tickets were sold out in record time for the Mumbai launch event at NSCI at Dome which will take place at 15:00 hours IST on the 17th of May, 2018. A week ahead of the launch, more than a million people have already expressed interest in the OnePlus 6 by registering on ‘Notify Me’ on Amazon.in, making it the fastest OnePlus smartphone to surpass the 1 million mark.

Since its inception, OnePlus has been shaped and built by its community and they have been a large part of the company’s journey. Last year, OnePlus became the first smartphone company in India to sell tickets for a launch event with the OnePlus 5. The community showed its enthusiasm at being given the chance to be the first to experience OnePlus’ new device by snapping up the tickets in a matter of a few minutes. Users attending the event will be yet again among the first ones to experience OnePlus’ newest flagship – OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6 launch event is all set to be its biggest community event till date, globally. For the Mumbai event, tickets have been purchased by community members from all over India, including Ujjain, Allahabad and Coonoor and cities like Bangalore and Delhi, with hundreds of fans traveling exclusively for the launch event. Previously, OnePlus had sold 1000 tickets for its global OnePlus 6 launch scheduled to take place in London on 16th May, 2018.

Speaking on the sale of launch event tickets, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “Our community has always been our biggest fans and critics and OnePlus’ journey has always been hand-in-hand with our dedicated users. Their response to ‘The Speed you Need’ event has been nothing short of amazing and we cannot wait to meet and interact with them in Mumbai as they experience the OnePlus 6 for the first time.”

People who weren’t able to snap-up tickets for the India launch will be able to tune into the livestream to see it as it happens. To make sure that you do not miss out on the most anticipated launch of the year, sign-up for the livestream here: https://www.oneplus.in/launch-6.

For regular updates on sales dates of the OnePlus 6, fans can register on the ‘Notify me’ page on Amazon.in at: https://www.amazon.in/b?ie=UTF8&node=14848487031&tag=819_outb_025-21.