Offers an array of global programmes in analytics & data sciences in association with market leaders like IBM & WNS

First batch of the two-year work integrated MBA in Data Science in partnership with a leading global IT solutions organization to commence from July

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU), has emerged as a hot bed for data analytics. NU has recently launched a two-year work-integrated MBA programme in Intelligent Data Science in partnership with a leading global IT solutions organization. The MBA programme is focused on nurturing talented professionals to become next generation data science leaders who will drive business transformations. The first batch will begin from July 28, 2018.

With the onset of digital transformation, the ability to analyse and act on data is increasingly important to businesses. All the amazing technologies which have promised to revolutionize business and society like machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchains and predictive analytics are useless without data. Therefore, implementing the right big data analytics infrastructure is vital for the success of companies. When it comes to big data and analytics, Indian enterprises are adopting the technologies to improve operations and enhance customer experience.

However, higher education institutions are not able to keep pace with this rapid technological evolution which is leading to acute shortage of skilled professionals in data science. To address this shortcoming, NU offers cutting-edge programmes in data sciences in association with industry leaders. B.Tech Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Data Science with IBM has been designed to create graduates already trained in data science, therefore, fulfilling the requirements of the industry. The students of this programme go through a set of electives during the seventh semester. Over 40 NU Students have already joined IBM – Data Sciences Division through this programme.

NU also offers MBA in Business Analytics with WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services. The programme is designed for students who have an aptitude for analytics and management and offers a guaranteed job at WNS in mid-managerial position.

Speaking on NU becoming hot-bed of data analytics, Prof V S Rao, President, NU, said, “The massive data explosion and the growing need of data analytics in business, education and government agencies have created the need for a new breed of professionals. Data Scientists who have expertise in such specialized areas such as machine learning, statistical modelling, data warehousing, predictive modelling and large-scale database architecture and management are in demand. To this end, we have partnered with industry leaders to offer futuristic programmes in data science and business analytics.”

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU, is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach.