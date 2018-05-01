NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, and a leading provider of managed training services announced today that it has been selected as a 2018 Top 20 Training Outsourcing Company for the eleventh consecutive year by TrainingIndustry.com. Training Industry continuously reviews companies that provide training business process outsourcing (BPO) services and conducts an annual assessment to determine suppliers’ experience and capabilities.

The Top 20 list recognizes the leading training outsourcing companies for their high quality services and comprehensive capabilities. All have demonstrated experience managing major BPO engagements, and they use their influence and expertise to advance the training industry.

Selection to this year's Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies list was based on the following criteria:

Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Capability to deliver multiple types of training services

Company size and growth potential

Strength of clients

Geographic reach

“The Training Outsourcing sector includes companies capable of developing well-rounded and innovative solutions to the corporate training market,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry. “The companies selected for this year’s Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies list demonstrate the ability to leverage new approaches and technologies to improve employee learning in organizations around the world.”

“It is an honor to be recognized as a Top 20 Training Outsourcing Company over eleven consecutive years. Our goal is to provide our customers with transformative solutions and improved effectiveness with tangible business value,” said DJ Chadha, Executive Vice President & Global Head, LDO & Content Design & Development, NIIT.

Sailesh Lalla, EVP Business Development at NIIT said, “In disruptive times, L&D has become an even more important function for large organizations and we are honored that our customers place their trust on us when it comes to learning outsourcing. We focus on helping our customers run their training like a business, which is not just about training, but about results that are aligned to the business. We are honored that Training Industry has consistently recognized NIIT as a Top 20 Training Outsourcing Company for over a decade now.”

View the 2018 Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies list here.