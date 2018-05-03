NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, has launched a set of summer programs for school kids and college students based on their interest and for their personal development. The short-term summer programs have been designed to give an extra edge to the students in today’s competitive environment by upgrading and enhancing the skills of students.

On offer are:

Basic Literacy Programs – involves working with Microsoft Office Productivity Tools, to improve Personal and Professional productivity and learn to work in Digital lifestyle

involves working with Microsoft Office Productivity Tools, to improve Personal and Professional productivity and learn to work in Digital lifestyle Fundamental IT Programs – Get started to the world of Programming by learning programming in C and C++ Learn to create Web Pages using HTML5 Programming Manage data using Databases with Microsoft SQL Communication and Personal Development Programs – involves proficiency in English communication for workplace and communication with an impact

Hobby Programs – involves basics of social networking and developing your own mobile app

The duration of each program varies from course to course. Students can visit the nearest NIIT centre to apply for the programs.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Prakash Menon, President, Career Education Business, NIIT Ltd., said, “Summer is the best time for school going students to enrich their skills, enhance their knowledge base and learn new things. To this end, NIIT has launched summer break programs to help students expand their horizons by upgrading their skills.”

Summer break programs give students the opportunity to explore other subjects and interests that they wouldn’t otherwise be exposed to during the traditional school year. This helps to round out a student’s educational experiences and will be beneficial when deciding what to pursue in college and in life.