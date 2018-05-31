On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, Nicotex®, one of the leading brands in Smoking cessation category announced its partnership with The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), in line with overall efforts of BEST of being a Tobacco Free workplace. The partnership has enabled Nicotex® training more than 100 BEST doctors, pharmacists and depot managers across Mumbai for conducting awareness camps on the right dosage and treatment associated with quitting tobacco with the help of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT). A 12-week free NRT Therapy for 500 BEST employees also has been announced as an effort towards motivating the employees to quit consuming tobacco.



Nicotex® has also installed public awareness message boards in all the 3,500 BEST buses that run in Mumbai along with public service message scheduled to be published on the BEST electricity bills for the month of June. Additionally, Nicotex® will also drive awareness of tobacco cessation among BEST employees and passengers by conducting awareness camps today at 26 BEST depots for employees and awareness sessions in 10 BEST buses and 10 BEST terminals for passengers.



Commenting on the occasion Ms. Anshul Mishra, Category Director, Cipla Health Ltd. said, “It’s our immense pleasure to partner with BEST in its journey to become a tobacco free workplace, as quitting tobacco isn’t easy. It’s an emotional battle not just for the person who consumes tobacco but also for his/her family. Nicotex® is committed to support them in their journey to quit tobacco and improve their lives. The association with BEST is one of the steps in aligning ourselves to the national goal of reducing 20% of the tobacco use in country by 2020 and aim to motivate maximum number of BEST employees to quit tobacco consumption habits.”



Commenting on the occasion Dr. Anil Kumar Singal, CMO, BEST Undertaking said, “In 2014 we realized that more than 50% of our employees are addicted to tobacco and initiated a campaign – Tobacco Free Workplace. Through this association with Cipla Health, we are confident to convince more than 7,000 employees to quit consuming tobacco by August 2018.”

Nicotex® will also felicitate all the BEST employees who successfully quit their tobacco consumption habit on BEST divas scheduled to be organized on August 7, 2018.