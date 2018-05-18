India’s leading destination for fashion online, Myntra, is all set to launch its exclusive red carpet line as the official style partner for the coveted Bollywood awards ceremony, the IIFA Weekend 2018, in Bangkok on 23rd June.

Bangkok, this year’s IIFA location is a fashion shopper’s utopia. Myntra, with its extensive fusion of fashion and lifestyle brands will bring together the core belief of the brand and the glamour of IIFA’s platform in its exclusive limited edition red carpet line. Together with partner brands the line will boast of iconic red carpet looks at affordable prices for the consumers and will be available on all Myntra platforms. The looks will be put together from an assortment of outfits and accessories, by a Myntra team of in-house experts. The curated styles will showcase Bollywood style icons’ Red Carpet looks, which will be shoppable on Myntra.

The fashion line that is to be showcased as part of the IIFA show will include the classic Evening Pastels, the Fun Ruffles and Flounce, the glamorous Baroque Nights (Black + Gold), the sexy Woo in Ruby and the trending Asymmetric Hemlines, all inspired by the IIFA red carpet looks.

The Myntra IIFA association exemplifies the fusion of Bollywood and Fashion. Fearless to venture into original and contemporary styles, the style icon limelight is often shone upon Bollywood celebrities. IIFA and Myntra bringing the best of Bollywood and Fashion, has created an association of phenomenal standards. This association engages fashion consumers like never before, setting the benchmark in democratizing fashion through various engagements as part of the association. Myntra will also be organizing a fashion walk in Bangkok with IIFA Rocks.

Gunjan Soni, CMO, Myntra & Head, Jabong, said, “After an immensely successful edition of IIFA last year at New York, Myntra and IIFA have set a new benchmark in the closely knit film and fashion industry. IIFA-2018 styled by Myntra is an association that brings together best of fashion by Myntra and best of Bollywood by IIFA; offering Indian shoppers the opportunity of owning the unique looks and styles of their favorite celebrities from the ramps of IIFA, through the Myntra app. We clocked millions of impressions on social media during the previous edition and received encouraging response from our customers and expect even greater visibility in the upcoming edition in Bangkok.”

Looking back at 2017’s exciting itinerary, Myntra has once again filled the IIFA Weekend-2018 with a list of fab-filled events, one of which is the adored, ‘The Style Icon of the Year’, where shoppers on Myntra vote for their style icon, from among 5 nominees. The winner will be adjudged, ‘The Style Icon of the Year’ and crowned during the awards night. Another highlight includes the enlightening Green Carpet segment that consists of celebrities sharing their fashion insights with Myntra’s consumers.