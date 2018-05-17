Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), a global technology company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Satish Menon to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Menon is a seasoned professional with over 40 years of experience covering diverse industries, including technology, healthcare, biotech, hospitality, FMCG, engineering, financial services and e-commerce. Since 2003, he has served as an independent advisor to a select corporate clientele on matters relating to private equity and venture capital investments, acquisitions, joint ventures and corporate restructuring.

Previously, Mr. Menon made significant and valuable contributions at Wipro Limited, where he held the role of Corporate Vice President – Legal, and Company Secretary. His successful achievements over the course of an 18- year tenure included exemplary management of the legal and tax departments at strategic levels to help sustain competitive advantage.

Mr. Menon is a regular speaker at industry seminars and conferences where he shares both practical experience and knowledge on complex corporate transactions, as well as on the implementation of global standards for corporate governance and board practices. He is also a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

“We are very pleased to welcome Satish to our Board of Directors,” commented Mindteck’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Sanjeev Kathpalia. He added, “Satish has the depth of experience and knowledge that is vital as we strive to improve performance, and enhance the effectiveness of our governance practices.”