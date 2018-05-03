Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Fixed Deposits, is one of the most popular modes of investment in India. No matter the age or profession of the investor, FDs would undoubtedly feature in every investment portfolio. Fixed deposits (FDs) are offered by banks as well as non-banking financial corporation but corporate FDs are preferred investment option as they offer higher interest rate for similar periods. How to maximize savings from Fixed Deposits Invest in Corporate FDs: Corporate FDs is a term given to deposits made with a non-banking financial corporation. Investing in company FDs yield significantly higher rates of return as compared to Bank FDs. But you should make sure that the company FD you are investing in is accredited as stable by rating agencies such as ICRA and CRISIL

Choose Cumulative FDs: Unless you need regular monthly payout, you must opt for cumulative option, wherein interest earned on your fixed deposit is reinvested and this way your investment multiplies

Diversify FDs over varying tenor: You should diversify your fixed deposit portfolio over varying durations in such a way that after every few days there is an FD maturing. This would ensure regular income over fixed intervals.