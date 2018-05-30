Max Bupa Health Insurance

Recognition bestowed at Emerging Asia Insurance Awards and Conclave 2018 , organized by the Indian Chambers of Commerce in Thailand

, organized by the Indian Chambers of Commerce in Thailand Max Bupa GoActive honored for setting an industry benchmark and fulfilling un-met customer demands by creating a first of its kind digitally enabled wellness ecosystem Max Bupa – one of India's leading standalone health insurance players – was felicitated with Best Product Innovation and Diversification in the Year award for its innovative and path breaking digitally enabled offering GoActive Health Insurance Plan. The new-age product is a disruptive and customer-centric plan by Max Bupa that caters to the 'everyday health needs' of Indians and has been designed with the intent of increasing health insurance uptake in India, especially amongst the youth who are ignorant of benefits of buying a health policy at a young age.



Max Bupa GoActive is a truly innovative and first-of-its-kind health insurance product that goes beyond hospitalization expenses and aims to support the insured through the year. Designed to give its customers 360 degree coverage for their daily health needs, Max Bupa GoActive offers inpatient hospitalization, while also offering on-the-go access to OPD, diagnostics, personalized health coaching, 2nd medical opinion, behavioral counseling and much more. Additionally, it introduced AdvantAGE – a 10% discount on base premium at the time of buying and on all future renewals if the age of the eldest enrolled person is below 35 years.



Max Bupa GoActive stood out as one of India’s most innovative health insurance products introduced in the last year – a period that saw many other health plans launched in India. The winner was selected basis scrutiny of the eminent jury members like Sudhin Roy Chowdhary, Former Member, IRDAI; Naba Gopal Banik, Member, IRDAI; Tadthep Sujitjorn, CP, Thailand Insurance Institute; among others.



Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Max Bupa said, “GoActive has been designed as a product for today’s generation – a generation that needs health cover the most but finds the existing products incomplete to meet their daily needs like OPD, wellness, diagnostics, behavourial counseling etc. With GoActive, we wanted to create a whole new category of health insurance plans that shift the conversation from “illness to wellness”. Through this innovative offering, we have created a digitally enabled wellness ecosystem bringing together India’s premier health-tech providers like GOQii, Practo and 1mg to cater to the everyday health needs of India.”



Max Bupa emerged as the winner in the category that featured prominent insurance players from other Asian countries such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia. Max Bupa GoActive was also recently honored with the 'Product of the Year' title for its innovative offerings for today’s new-age customers.