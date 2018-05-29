Seeking a new job or job change? Are you a fresher looking to start your Dream career? Or a professional not satisfied with your current job profile? What if you can get the option to choose your new employer from the mound of best corporate? If your answer is yes to all of the above questions, then this job fair by CETPA is just for you!

CETPA INFOTECH, the largest and the best Engineers training and placement company, with corporate office at Noida, is conducting a Mega Job Fair where HR of various top notch companies will be looking to hire industry ready professionals from every field of Engineering ranging from Computer Science to Mechanical/Civil to Electrical/Electronics to Database to Networking. The event will be a multifaceted approach which will include providing job opportunities, support for CVs and interviews, counseling and opportunities in every domain of Engineering. This Job Fair will be open for all & will take place from 31st May- 5th June 2018. There will be no registration fees for CETPA certified students. Another Job Fair will be in the month of July, from 15th July- 20th July 2018.

Talking about this scheduled Mega Event, Mr. Vikas Kalra, Technical Marketing Director of CETPA said, “This Job fair will bring numerous job opportunities in Programming, Database, QA/Testing, Networking/ Admin, Mobile application development, Data warehousing, Digital Marketing etc for budding Engineers. Many participating MNCs will be hiring and it will be a great opportunity for fresher to understand the recruitment process & to meet the HR representatives.”

This is not the first time that CETPA has organized such job fair. Earlier also, CETPA has conducted many job fairs and Job Expo Bonanza where companies like Genpact, TCS, HCL, Indiamart, Skillnet, IFS Solution, Phoenix Media, Cadence Design System, Deloitte and many more participated.

CETPA is a group of companies, working in premier training, consultancy, and development domains. It has a respected history of delivering worthy Industrial training programs to students and corporate professionals. The high quality of its training programs helps it to achieve competitive advantage. CETPA’s primary focus is to train students and fresher to face the industry expectation levels while facing the interview for placement. CETPA is partnered to Microsoft, Oracle, Panasonic, Autodesk and other industry brands and students trained by CETPA get the certificates directly from our international partners.

If you missed the previous job fairs & looking for a new job, then this job fair is just for you. If you go: