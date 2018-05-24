Keeping in mind boom in hospitality management sector Lakshaya Bhartee Institute of International Hotel Management (LBIIHM), Delhi, has introduced a unique scholarship scheme ‘Atithya Shree’ for students taking admissions in the institute. This scheme is for all those who consider knowledge as a virtue and use the same as passion. Atithya Shree scholarship is for those who want to take admission in 2018-19 batch in MSc / B.Sc in Hotel Management. Those students who have qualified in class 12th in this year are eligible for this scholarship.

As per some surveys, Indian hotel industry is growing at the rate of 15 percent annually. In this field, foreign industries are stepping in by having relationships with Indian industries. Restaurants/ fast food shops have expanded this industry even further. Central government has also talked about the bright prospects of this field and has said that this area will be given special importance.

The upcoming year is projected to be a better and brighter one for the hotel industry, but what is the new factors driving the market in 2018. The landscape is evolving quickly as new technology demands that hotels become more social and engaging in their marketing efforts, travelers are looking for the best value propositions, and consumer demand is pushing for hotels to make concerted efforts on property upgrades and improvements.

LBIIHM director Dr. Kamal Kumar says, "The scholarship scheme is divided into three categories under which a student can get waiver in annual fee between 10 percent and 20 percent. Those students got 60 to 70 percent marks in 12th, will get 10 percent concession in annual fee. Those students who have qualified class 12th with marks between 71 to 80 percent, will get 15 percent concession in annual fee. Similarly those who have scored more than 80 percent in their intermediate, get 20 percent concession in annual fee. Important thing is under this scholarship scheme there is a special concession for the girl students of every category will get 10 percent concession in fee."

It is interesting to note here that this Atithya Shree scholarship scheme is designed in such a way that students can take benefit from it in each and every semester. For further information, those who are interested can log on to the institute website www.lbiihm.com or Whatsapp or contact to Head – Admissions and Administration Ms. Priya 9560895483.