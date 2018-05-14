Kalpataru Limited, India’s leading premium and luxury real estate developer won the prestigious CREDAI-MCHI Golden Pillar Award for the Best CSR Programme of the Year.



The award recognizes Kalpataru’s contribution to further educational opportunities for children from society’s less privileged sections, and its signature employee volunteering initiative – ‘Sparsh’ – which provides a platform for employees to contribute their time, skills and resources towards various community development activities.



To support education of less privileged first generation learners, Kalpataru has set up Community Learning Centres and Study Classes which augment teaching at school, and Computer Learning Centres which provide access to basic computer education for free at their doorstep. These learning hubs provide safe and enabling environment for gaining knowledge, as well as holistic development through co-curricular activities. Kalpataru has helped create nine Mini Science Centres in various schools to enable better understanding of the principles of Science and Mathematics among high school students, besides school libraries to inculcate reading habit among children. Kalpataru has also renovated school buildings and provided basic infrastructure to schools. Kalpataru’s intervention programmes in the education space have benefited more than 5000 children to date.



Kalpataru encourages its employees to volunteer their time and effort for greater community good. Kalpataru’s employees actively participate in several programmes spanning child well-being, environment and sustainable development, and cleanliness. These include initiatives such as ‘The Wish Tree’, where employees fulfill the wishes of children from shelter homes, ‘Hamara Station Hamari Shaan’, where employees contributed to the artistic makeover of four Mumbai Suburban Railway Stations, the ‘Merry Mornings Programme’ where employees collect and distribute morning hygiene essentials to the less privileged, besides regular volunteering at Blood Donation Camps, Tree Plantation Programmes and Swachh Bharat Drives.