Kalpataru Limited, India’s leading luxury real estate developer, has unveiled one of the country’s largest and one of its kind real estate experience centres, Parkside Galleria, at Kolshet Road in Thane.

Comprising 40,000 square feet of built up space nestled in manicured verdant greens, Parkside Galleria offers visitors an immersive experience into the various facets that go into the making of a Kalpataru Home – superior aesthetics, innovative design, class-leading quality, sustainable construction practices and cutting edge building technologies.

Parkside Galleria’s interactive discussion spaces, audio-visual experience zones, digital engagement walls, and furnished show flats offer visitors an exploratory insight into the world of Kalpataru, enabling them to make informed choices. Parkside Galleria also features a display area with models of Kalpataru projects on site, and a unique history space showcasing Kalpataru’s achievements and rich contribution to real estate through the years.

The centre has a well-equipped crèche cum playzone for kids to enjoy their time, while parents get an experience of a happy future together at a Kalpataru home.

Parkside Galleria is an architectural masterpiece. Conceptualized by international architects, it builds to a design philosophy that combines understated elegance with extensive use of natural elements.

The thoughtfully designed entry courtyard comprising fountains and lush greens accentuates the arrival experience, while the centre’s imposing 23 feet high ceiling, and innovative design play which maximizes natural light, is an ensemble of dignified grandeur.

Parkside Galleria’s novel floor layout creates interactive engagement spaces that offer exclusivity, enabling visitors to savour the experience in a seamless manner.