Technology is the beacon of fourth industrial revolution. Everything that is fast paced and tech-led will be the future in its respective domain. Accordingly, workplaces are expected to change. The nature of jobs, the scope of work, present job profiles, the mode of work and work culture – everything is bound to change.

To raise an industry dialogue on these disruptions, JobBuzz – an employer rating and review website from TimesJobs – recently organised one-day long HR conclave titled ‘JobBuzz Workplace2025: Technology, Talent and Transformation Conclave 2018’ powered by Times Internet Limited. The recently concluded event at New Delhi’s Taj Palace hotel, witnessed the confluence of India’s top CEOs, CTOs, CHROs and business leaders.

The day began with an exclusive CEO roundtable where India’s top leaders discussed ‘The Evolution of Work: New Realities Facing Today's Leaders’. This session was anchored by Gautam Sinha, CEO, Times Internet. After this session, Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet formally inaugurated the event via video message and welcomed all delegates.

This was followed by a welcome address by Gautam Sinha. In his speech Gautam Sinha hailed the use of technology and said, “New digital and communication technologies are eliminating the conventional ways of working. The transformations that surfaced in 50 years, are now merely taking five years owing to the technological advancements. It is imperative for every individual and organization to prepare for the age of compressed timelines”.

Post his speech, Gautam Sinha was joined by Mitra Robot, the humanoid bot known for performing various workplace chores, for a brief dialogue on jobs done by bots. After this, Sister Shivani from Brahma Kumaris delivered the opening address on ‘Managing Stress and Mental Wellness at Workplace: Tips for Mobile Ready World’.

Soon after, a series of panel discussions featuring CHROs of top Indian companies ensued throughout the day. Alongside, the event hosted two CTO panel discussions and a tech breakout session anchored by Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Tech Mahindra. All details on panel discussions are available @ https://jobbuzz.timesjobs.com/workplace2025

Highlighting the digital transformation at workplaces, Sanjay Goyal, Vice President & Head of Product, Technology, TimesJobs, TechGig and JobBuzz said, “Workplaces are rapidly turning to technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, data science and chatbots to make their work easier. This phenomenon is only going to increase in the coming years. The only way to make the most of this technology-led future is to remain ahead of the learning and adoption curve.” He also complimented all the panelists for sharing intrinsic insights on the adoption of technology in their organizations, their challenges and frank discussions on possible solutions as well.

While explaining the Gig Economy and its boon, Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs, TechGig and JobBuzz said, “Hiring a skilled freelancer from any location and making payments through secured means are some of the things that the technology has enabled us to do. With further tech-innovations and advancements, Gig Economy will surely witness a boost and that will be yet another revolution in the way people work and organizations get work done.”

The event concluded with a glitzy awards night where best new-age workplaces were felicitated based on the employee reviews posted on JobBuzz. Different organizations were honored under 11 award categories. Find below the details:



I. Best New-Age HR Practices –

1st Place: Cisco Systems; Runners up: Johnson & Johnson

II. Best New-Age Employer for Employee Engagement Practices –

1st Place: Philips India; Runners up: Microsoft India

III. Best employer for Innovative Talent Management & Succession Planning –