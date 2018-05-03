Molson Coors India has recently re-launched the famous beer brand Miller. Molson Coors, which acquired the Miller brand globally from SAB Miller in 2016, will retail two variants in the premium segment – Miller Ace, a strong premium beer brewed especially for the Indian palate and Miller High Life, the globally renowned American styled lager beer. With these additions, Molson India now boasts of a versatile brand portfolio that includes Thunderbolt, Miller High Life, Miller Ace and Carling Strong premium beer.



Both Miller High Life and Miller Ace will now be available in 650 ml & 330 ml glass bottles along with 500 ml aluminium cans. Both variants will be initially available in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, as a premium segment offering. Molson Coors India’s distribution will cater to demand for Miller through channels like restaurants, pubs and diners, apart from select liquor vends.



While the specially curated Miller Ace lager beer is targeted towards satiating the growing demand for strong flavors among Indian consumers, Miller High Life will retain its original mild taste and characteristic. Both variants will continue to be premium offerings apt for celebrating great moments and occasions, staying true to the brand’s global positioning ‘It’s Miller Time’.



Commenting on the launch, Ashish Kapoor, President, Molson Coors India said, “We are thrilled to bring back one of the world’s most popular beers brands to a growing market like India. With Miller, we are looking forward to creating memorable experiences and celebrations for beer lovers in the country. The rapidly growing demand for premium strong beer has encouraged us to launch Miller Ace that is crafted especially for the Indian palate along with the global favorite Miller High Life to cater to a larger audience with its milder nature.”



Molson Coors India is launching Miller at a time when India is witnessing favorable demand in the beer category. As per industry forecasts, beer sales in terms of volume are set to grow by around 7% annually in the coming years. When it comes to preference, according to All India Brewers Association, nearly 85% of country’s beer drinkers like their lager strong with up to 5% and 8% alcohol content. With both strong and mild variants in Miller Ace and Miller High Life respectively, Molson Coors India aims to cater to all types of beer drinkers.