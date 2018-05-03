IRB Infra Declares Financial Results for Q4 and FY18
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. (IRB); India’s leading and one of the largest highways infrastructure developers, today announced its audited financial results for the Q4 and FY18.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. (IRB); India’s leading and one of the largest highways infrastructure developers, today announced its audited financial results for the Q4 and FY18.
The highlights of IRB Infra’s Financial Performance are as follows:
Q4 FY18 v/s. Q3 FY18 v/s Q4 FY17
Sr. No.
Particulars
Q4FY18 (In Rs. Cr.)
Q3FY18 (In Rs. Cr.)
% QoQ
Q4FY17 (In Rs. Cr.)
% YoY
1
Total Income
1,432
1,342
7%
1,656
(14%)
2
Profit before tax
384
318
21%
298
29%
3
Net Profit
240
207
16%
207
16%
Note: The drop in YoY Total Income is on account of transfers of 7 projects to InvIT
FY 2018 v/s. FY 2017
Sr. No.
Particulars
FY18 (In Rs. Cr.)
FY17 (In Rs. Cr.)
% Increase / (Decrease)
1
Total Income
5,863
5,969
(2%)
2
Profit before tax
1,338
984
36%
3
Net Profit
920
715
29%
Note: The drop in YoY Total Income is on account of transfers of 7 projects to InvIT
While commenting on the occasion, Mr. Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. said, “Not only Q4, but the whole of FY18 was stupendous for us at IRB Infra, as it witnessed return of traffic growth, post demonetization and GST, across projects resulting into robust revenue build-up. We successfully listed IRB InvIT and transferred seven projects to it. On construction activities front, Rajasthan projects received appointed dates to commencing tolling and construction simultaneously after achieving financial closure. We also commissioned toll collection on two projects post construction and above all added four new projects to the portfolio, 3 under Hybrid Annuity and one under BOT model. We enter FY19 with strong momentum and more efficient Balance Sheet.”
The highlights of Company’s business performance in FY18 are:
Successfully launched and listed India’s first ever InvIT IPO on 18th May 2017 that raised Rs. 5,035 Crores, with an overwhelming response of 8.7 times from Investors.
Transferred 7 projects to the IRB InvIT; and, continues with the responsibility of Maintenance Management of these projects through its wholly-owned subsidiary.
Received Rs. 2,200 Crs as consideration from InvIT; holds 16% of Unit Capital in InvIT.
Debt Equity Ratio is reduced substantially from 2.85 in FY17 to approx. 1.87 in FY18; thus witnessing two-notch rating upgrade to A+.
Achieved Financial Closure for all the three – 4 to 6 laning – highway projects in Rajasthan and started tolling after receipt of Appointed Date from the NHAI.
Achieved COD for Kaithal – Rajasthan Border and Solapur – Yedeshi projects.
Bagged four projects totaling up to Rs. 8,930 Cr comprising three Hybrid Annuity Projects and one in BOT space.