Intex, India’s leading handset manufacturer, today announced the launch of its first unbreakable smartphone Staari 10. The phone will be available exclusively on Snapdeal. The phone promises to up the entertainment quotient of its users.

It sports 5.2 inch HD IPS display for great visuals. The shatterproof glass makes it tumble friendly for ones who doze off while watching movies late night. The display comes with a one-year replacement warranty.

Intex Staari 10 users can also take advantage of 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera which also has flash. The 32 GB ROM which can expand up to another 128 GB makes sure there is enough space to store memorable moments.

The phone is powered with AndroidTM 7.0 Nougat, 1.3 GHz Quad-core processor and 3GB RAM to make multitasking more easier. The dual SIM phone also has a one-touch access with fingerprint sensor.

Currently, it is available in vibrant shades like Glossy Black, Champagne and Blue.

Priced at Rs. 5999, the phone will be sold exclusively on Snapdeal. Jio users get cashback of Rs. 2,200, which is included in the Jio Football offer.

Value Added Services

miFON Security- Powerful, efficient and complete protection 9-in-1 security suite that makes smartphones smarter

Lost phone tracker even without data

Clicks selfie to the thief and emails you

Missing phone siren

Complete Anti-virus and data back-up

SIM change notification

Data Security

Track your family members

SOS panic button

Device fitness

Prime Video – Stream and download popular movies and TV shows including Amazon exclusives like The Grand Tour, The Man in the high castle, and Emmy award winner Tumble leaf, customers can also enjoy hundreds of Bollywood and regional movies

SwiftKey – SwiftKey keyboard uses Artificial Intelligence to automatically learn your writing style, including the emoji you love to see, the words that matter you and how you like to type. That means autocorrect and predictive text that actually works because it adapts to you



Data Bank – Data Bank saves your mobile data that you spend while using apps. Save upto 500mb mobile data every month. The data saved can be used to recharge your phone for free



Technical Specifications



Display Camera Connectivity Display Size: 13.2 cm (5.2), Shatterproof Glass

Display Type: HD IPS

Resolution: 1280 x 720

Display Colors: 16.7M

Touch Type: 5 Points

PPI: 440 Rear: 13 MP Auto Focus|Front 5 MP Front Focus

Aspect Ratio: Rear- 16:9 (Default) | Rear – 4:3

Flash: Rear + Front (LED)

Features: HDR, Panorama, Face Beauty, GPS Location, Face Detection, Continuous Shot WLAN: Yes

Sensors: Gravity, Light, Proximity & Fingerprint Sensor

GPS / AGPS: Yes / Yes

Bluetooth: V4.0

3.5 mm Jack: Yes

USB: Yes

FM Radio: Yes

OTG Cable Support: Only for Mouse and U Flash Disc

FP Sensor Features: Switch Music, Camera Shot, Answer Call, Other Feature: Three Finger Swipe Screen Shot Battery Physical Attributes Memory General Capacity: 2800 mAh

Battery Type: Li-ion

Stand-by: 200 hrs*

Talk Time: 6-7 hrs*

SAR Value: Head: 0.313 W/kg, Body-Worn: 0.396 W/kg Dimensions: 15.0 x 7.44 x 0.90 cm

Weight (With Battery): 170 g

SIM Slot Type (1 & 2): Nano + Nano

Back Cover Finish: Painted

Color: Black, Champagne & Blue Memory (RAM + ROM): 3 GB + 32 GB

RAM Type: DDR3

Expandable: 128 GB

Operating System: Android 7.0

Processor: 1.3 GHz Quad Core

Chipset: MT6737

Network Technology: 4G (VoLte) / 3G / 2G





To find out more visit: https://www.snapdeal.com/product/intex-blue-aqua-star-i10/681549234779