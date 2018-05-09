Snapdeal.com Wednesday, May 9, 2018 2:30PM IST (9:00AM GMT)   Intex Launches Unbreakable Smartphone Staari 10 on Snapdeal Priced at Rs. 5999, the phone will be sold exclusively on Snapdeal   New Delhi, Delhi, India Intex, India’s leading handset manufacturer, today announced the launch of its first unbreakable smartphone Staari 10.  

It sports 5.2 inch HD IPS display for great visuals. The shatterproof glass makes it tumble friendly for ones who doze off while watching movies late night. The display comes with a one-year replacement warranty.

Intex Staari 10 users can also take advantage of 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera which also has flash. The 32 GB ROM which can expand up to another 128 GB makes sure there is enough space to store memorable moments.

The phone is powered with AndroidTM 7.0 Nougat, 1.3 GHz Quad-core processor and 3GB RAM to make multitasking more easier. The dual SIM phone also has a one-touch access with fingerprint sensor. 

Currently, it is available in vibrant shades like Glossy Black, Champagne and Blue.

Priced at Rs. 5999, the phone will be sold exclusively on Snapdeal. Jio users get cashback of Rs. 2,200, which is included in the Jio Football offer.

Value Added Services

miFON Security- Powerful, efficient and complete protection 9-in-1 security suite that makes smartphones smarter

  • Lost phone tracker even without data
  • Clicks selfie to the thief and emails you
  • Missing phone siren
  • Complete Anti-virus and data back-up
  • SIM change notification
  • Data Security
  • Track your family members
  • SOS panic button
  • Device fitness

Prime Video – Stream and download popular movies and TV shows including Amazon exclusives like The Grand Tour, The Man in the high castle, and Emmy award winner Tumble leaf, customers can also enjoy hundreds of Bollywood and regional movies

SwiftKey – SwiftKey keyboard uses Artificial Intelligence to automatically learn your writing style, including the emoji you love to see, the words that matter you and how you like to type. That means autocorrect and predictive text that actually works because it adapts to you
 
Data Bank – Data Bank saves your mobile data that you spend while using apps. Save upto 500mb mobile data every month. The data saved can be used to recharge your phone for free
 
Technical Specifications
 

Display Camera Connectivity  
Display Size: 13.2 cm (5.2), Shatterproof Glass
Display Type: HD IPS
Resolution: 1280 x 720
Display Colors: 16.7M
Touch Type: 5 Points
PPI: 440		 Rear: 13 MP Auto Focus|Front 5 MP Front Focus
Aspect Ratio: Rear- 16:9 (Default) | Rear – 4:3
Flash: Rear + Front (LED)
Features: HDR, Panorama, Face Beauty, GPS Location, Face Detection, Continuous Shot		 WLAN: Yes
Sensors: Gravity, Light, Proximity & Fingerprint Sensor
GPS / AGPS: Yes / Yes
Bluetooth: V4.0
3.5 mm Jack: Yes
USB: Yes
FM Radio: Yes
OTG Cable Support:  Only for Mouse and U Flash Disc
FP Sensor Features: Switch Music,  Camera Shot, Answer Call, Other Feature: Three Finger  Swipe Screen Shot		  
Battery Physical Attributes Memory General
Capacity: 2800 mAh
Battery Type: Li-ion
Stand-by: 200 hrs*
Talk Time: 6-7 hrs*
SAR Value: Head: 0.313 W/kg, Body-Worn: 0.396 W/kg		 Dimensions: 15.0 x 7.44 x 0.90 cm
Weight (With Battery): 170 g
SIM Slot Type (1 & 2): Nano + Nano
Back Cover Finish: Painted
Color: Black, Champagne & Blue		 Memory (RAM + ROM): 3 GB + 32 GB
RAM Type: DDR3
Expandable: 128 GB
 		 Operating System: Android 7.0
Processor: 1.3 GHz Quad Core
Chipset: MT6737
Network Technology: 4G (VoLte) / 3G / 2G
 

 
To find out more visit: https://www.snapdeal.com/product/intex-blue-aqua-star-i10/681549234779

