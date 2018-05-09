Snapdeal.com
|
Intex, India’s leading handset manufacturer, today announced the launch of its first unbreakable smartphone Staari 10. The phone will be available exclusively on Snapdeal. The phone promises to up the entertainment quotient of its users.
It sports 5.2 inch HD IPS display for great visuals. The shatterproof glass makes it tumble friendly for ones who doze off while watching movies late night. The display comes with a one-year replacement warranty.
Intex Staari 10 users can also take advantage of 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera which also has flash. The 32 GB ROM which can expand up to another 128 GB makes sure there is enough space to store memorable moments.
The phone is powered with AndroidTM 7.0 Nougat, 1.3 GHz Quad-core processor and 3GB RAM to make multitasking more easier. The dual SIM phone also has a one-touch access with fingerprint sensor.
Currently, it is available in vibrant shades like Glossy Black, Champagne and Blue.
Priced at Rs. 5999, the phone will be sold exclusively on Snapdeal. Jio users get cashback of Rs. 2,200, which is included in the Jio Football offer.
Value Added Services
miFON Security- Powerful, efficient and complete protection 9-in-1 security suite that makes smartphones smarter
Prime Video – Stream and download popular movies and TV shows including Amazon exclusives like The Grand Tour, The Man in the high castle, and Emmy award winner Tumble leaf, customers can also enjoy hundreds of Bollywood and regional movies
SwiftKey – SwiftKey keyboard uses Artificial Intelligence to automatically learn your writing style, including the emoji you love to see, the words that matter you and how you like to type. That means autocorrect and predictive text that actually works because it adapts to you
|
Snapdeal.com,
|Image Caption : Intex launches unbreakable smartphone Staari 10 on Snapdeal
|Click for Real Image