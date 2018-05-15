Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida signs MoU with Young Star Football Academy and Shiamak Davar Dance Academy for the overall development of students. MoU was Signed in the presence of Shilpi Gupta, Chairperson, IMS, Dr. Kulneet Suri, Sr. Director, IMS Noida, Nirmal Singh, representative of Young Star Football Academy and Anil Dagar, Shiamak Davar Dance Academy.

Under the MoU young star football academy will build the interest of students in sports and also help them to channelize their energies in effective ways. On the other hand, Shiamak Davar Dance Academy will enhance the dance skills of dance lover students.

Dr. Kulneet Suri, Sr. Director, IMS said, for success, it is important that sports and co-curricular activities should go hand in hand. These will help the students to lead a successful and healthy life. She further added, sports and dance both keep a person mentally and physically fit.