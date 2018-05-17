After fighting the gruesome coding battle for over 70 days, only top 300 coders will be able to enter the grand finale arena on 9th June. The 2018 season of Code Gladiators saw participation of 2,28,864 coders in totality. Out of which 10,000 ace coders made it to the semi-final rounds after clearing the preliminary rounds. The tech community is hoping for an exciting finale and some new records from the world’s biggest coding arena.

The next few days will be extremely critical for over 10,000 coders and the entire tech community as TechGig Code Gladiators 2018 enters its final round. These 10,000 coders have been shortlisted from a whopping 2,28,864 code entries at the Code Gladiators 2018 edition. All these techies – semi-finalists as well as other participants – are eagerly waiting for the nail-biting final rounds in June as the title win brings along glory, fame, recognition and of course a huge prize money!

Notably, TechGig Code Gladiators 2017 won Guinness Book of World Records for maximum participation in a programming competition by leaving behind even China’s Baidu. That sentiment of breaking a world record, meeting top-notch techies from different companies and meeting prospective employers directly is nothing short of an enigma!

The 2018 edition has seen participation numbers swell multi-fold and that too with the introduction of new themes. This year, the contest had new themes like Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to let coders experiment with their work, and as expected these themes had blockbuster participation.

The selected participants from the submission rounds will be ranked on various parameters and shortlisted after mega 20-hour hackathon challenge on June 7 & 8. The glitzy mega finale will take place on June 9 at Jio Gardens, Navi Mumbai where India’s new coding champions will be crowned.

The stupendous 2,28,864 code submissions at TechGig Code Gladiators 2018 shows the competitive zeal and hidden talent of Indian techies. Ever since its first edition in 2014, the number of coders (freshers and working professionals) participating in the event has seen an exponential rise of over six times!

“Code Gladiators is not just an event but a beacon of coding excellence in the Indian IT community. In the last four years, Code Gladiators has seen a phenomenal growth in registrations and this mega participation has encouraged us to introduce emerging technologies and showcase Indian talent to the global tech community. We are confident that TechGig Code Gladiators 2018 will be more exciting than its previous editions,” said Ramathreya Krishnamurthy, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig.



Highlights of Code Gladiators 2018 include dedicated tracks for advanced technologies such as Amazon Alexa, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, E-Commerce, Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning, and Mobility & Location Services. These saw a phenomenal rise in participant levels indicating a growing interest in the country for these emerging technologies.

Prizes worth Rs. 75 lakh await winners at the Code Gladiators 2018. These include Rs. 2.5 lakh for the winner, Rs. 2 lakh for the first runners-up and Rs. 1.5 lakh for the second runners-up. The winner of Code Diva, award for the best women coder, will receive Rs. 50,000. Besides these, there are prizes such as Fastest Finger First, Daily Leaderboard Topper, and Language Winner.

All information is available @ https://www.techgig.com/codegladiators