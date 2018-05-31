Ignited Edubirds Private Limited, a market research and brand management company, announced the prestigious National Education Acme Awards, 2018 on May 27, held in New Delhi to celebrate and honour 30 winners in 5 different levels for the outstanding contribution in education sector across India. The endeavour was to identify and reward progressive initiatives, innovations, excellence and exemplary work in the sector of education.

This year, the event was categorized into 30 categories, covering a wide range of educational field. Around 30 winners at 5 different levels were recognized and felicitated for signifying their contribution, achievement, dedication, ethics, innovative initiatives and excellence in the education sector. The awards, was the result of determined and assiduous efforts of Ignited Edubirds, along with its associates and partners, spreading over 4 months, which takes place through research and survey process on the received nomination, Survey conducted by experienced professionals to bring real facts & research, opinions & feedbacks, categorization and scrutiny of the nominations. All in all, it is based on various parameters and finally, the awardees are chosen by an independent jury panel. A jury methodically examines the entire process and finalize the winners. Awardees are real heroes from education industries and get nationwide exposure & Media coverage through this event.

The event was graced by an elite panel of guests and dignitaries that included names like Madan Lal – Former Indian Cricketer and Indian National Cricket Coach and Jai Madaan – Indian Astrologer, Motivational speaker and relationship counsellor.

National Education Acme Awards, 2018, an initiative of Ignited Edubirds, in association with Paytm & Ignited Groups was instituted in 2017 to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by institutions and individuals in improving the quality of education in India, and thereby continuously working toward increasing the level of educational excellence.



A comprehensive list of winners of the National Education Acme Awards, 2018

WONDER STARZ PLAY SCHOOL – Best Pre & Day Care School in Odisha, Pretty Petals School – Best Play School in U.P, I Play I learn – National Early Child Play School Chain of the Year, AMAR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – Best Innovative and Quality Education School in BIHAR. Ramagya School – Most Outstanding International School in North India, Oasis Educational Institute – Best Montessori School in Jammu & Kashmir, MM International School – Best International School in Jabalpur, Mount Zion Academy – Best CBSE School in Bihar, Billabong High International School – Best Innovative K-12 School in Maharashtra, Sunbeam English School – Bhagwanpur Best K-12 School in UP, Maruti Nandan International Public School – Best Public School in MP, Dronacharya PG College of Education, Rait – Best B.Ed College in Himachal Pradesh, Holy Mary Institute of Technology & Science – Best Engineering College in Telangana, Kanpur Institute of Technology – Best Engineering and Technical Studies College in Uttar Pradesh, Radiant Institute of Engineering And Management kosamghat, Jabalpur – Most Innovative Engineering & Management Institute In Jabalpur, Chanderprabhu Jain College of Higher Studies & School of Law – Best Law and Management College in North India, ARYABHATTA INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT DURGAPUR – Best Engineering and Management College in WEST BENGAL, MAHENDRA EDUCATIONAL PVT. LTD. – No.1 Training Institute for Banks, IBPS,SSC and Railway Jobs In India, Dips Academy – Best Institute of Mathematics & Statistics for JAM/NET/GATE in India, Inspirations Academy – Best Coaching Institute in Delhi, Computer Point Technical College – Best Computer & Software Programming Language Training Institute in UP, SRIRAM INSTITUTE OF PROFESSIONAL AND VOCATIONAL STUDIES – Best Primary Teacher Training Institute in Delhi, L.L.R.M.M. Medical College – Outstanding Performance Education Leader of the Year, BJEMSCHOOL, BHUBANESWAR – Award for best Education Teacher in India, Kalinga Kids – Best Pre School in Odisha, DARBARI LAL DAV MODEL SCHOOL SHALIMAR BAGH – Best CBSE International School in Delhi, JECRC University – Best Private University Northern India, Dr. D. Y. Patil Public School – Award for Excellence in Administration and Innovation in Education.



The Founder-Director of the Ignited Edubirds, Mrs. Swati Priya was also present at the function and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typified the very best of teaching practices and educational innovations. These winners are enhancing young lives on a daily basis by giving them proper guidance, immaculate skills, inviolable courage and unlimited curiosity. We understand that true education can make a real difference and that is exactly what all the winners here can take pride of. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

To watch full event video, click on the link: https://youtu.be/-q9FeZEYdTE