International Copper Association of India (ICA India) rolled out a powerful digital campaign on 100% copper ACs across all their social media platforms this summer. The content shared was educational and engaging to spread the message of 100% Copper ACs. The education was driven through insights, videos, GIFs and the engagement was in the form of Twitter polls, contests, quizzes, games. The digital campaign raised awareness among potential AC customers reaching more than 4 million people.

ICA India set the ball rolling on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube, with hashtag campaigns #100percentCopper and #Aircon2018. The educational approach demonstrated the efficiency of copper ACs through series of videos, which involved representation of two animated happy and healthy 5-star ACs and how the non-copper AC started losing efficiency over time due to pollution and dust. ICA India also shared GIFs on upcoming contests, video promos and the significance of the 100% copper sticker on ACs.

Among the various engaging activities, Twitter polls urged audience to vote if they own a copper AC or non-copper AC and if they were currently satisfied with their AC or if they would like to switch to 100% Copper AC’s. ICA India also held contests encouraging audience to share their selfie with their 100% copper AC and games such as ‘spot the difference’. The strategy involved a comprehensive engagement with the audience directly on their social handles. The company also rolled out advertisements on YouTube, to empower consumers with the right information to make the appropriate purchase of an AC Unit.

Mr. Avinash Khemka, Chief Manager – Sustainable Energy, International Copper Association of India, commented saying, “At ICA India, we are committed to educate consumers on purchasing and utilizing quality products. These range from building wires, cables and even AC Units. Summer season is the time when we see a rise in the percentage of people purchasing new AC Units to alleviate the heat. We want to equip them with the right facts to help make an informed decision. At ICA India we chose the digital channel to engage with the customers and drive the message of 100% Copper. We are proud of the success of the digital campaign that we hope will drive the momentum for understanding of copper in the future.”

ICA India is proactively driving conversations on AC units and other appliances made from copper as they are not only beneficial at a personal level but also to the environment due to its 100% recyclable quality and better energy efficiency. Following are the reasons ICA India tirelessly works towards encouraging users to go 100% Copper:

Corrosion: Copper as a metal lasts long in corrosive environment as compared to alternative metal used in air conditioners. Corrosion takes places in area prone to salty air which is typical of coastal region, dust, and pollutions, and fumes from sewerages.

Copper ACs are less harmful to the environment: Non-copper ACs are prone to leakage every 2-3 years releasing harmful refrigerant such as R22 and R410A into the atmosphere. These refrigerants have harmful global warming potentials. On the other hand, cases of refrigerant leakages in copper ACs are minimal which makes copper ACs less harmful to the environment.

Maintenance: A 100% Copper AC is not cumbersome and extremely cost effective because of the reduced number of maintenance visits and the low cost of replacement parts.

Long-term Energy Efficiency: Long-term energy efficiency of the air conditioners depends on the kind of metal used for heat exchanger in the outdoor units. Accumulation of dust and impurities in outdoor units impacts the heat transfer of the ACs and thus lower energy efficiency. 100% Copper ACs are easy to clean and maintain and hence continues to give rated star rating efficiency for a longer period of time. In case of non-copper ACs, getting rid of accumulated dust and impurities is very difficult and this leads to drop in efficiency and overall increase in the electricity bill.