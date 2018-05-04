Hyatt announced today that it has been named among the top 15 in ‘Asia's Best Multinational Workplaces 2018’ by Great Place To Work® Institute. The recognition highlights organisations in the Asia region that are dedicated to sustaining high-trust work environments for their employees. With empathy at the core of everything it does, Hyatt implements several practices that emphasize on the company’s purpose of “caring for people so they can be their best”. This year, Hyatt has been ranked at number 15 on the list, making it the third time the organisation has been featured in the esteemed list.



With 2 million employees across nine countries participating in the survey process, the win follows Hyatt’s efforts to create an environment for its people that rewards performance and allows then to develop their skills.



Commenting on the achievement, Sunjae Sharma, Vice President of Operations, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, India said, “At Hyatt, we sincerely believe that propagating a culture of care and understanding in the workplace goes a long way in enabling people to become the best version of themselves. Being featured in this list for the third time is a testament to the success of our philosophy, and it motivates us to look for more ways of caring for everyone in the Hyatt family, as well as the guests staying in our hotels and people we touch in the communities in which we operate.”



Hyatt’s focus has always been on encouraging colleagues to implement and live the organisations purpose – ‘to care for people so they can be their best’. With first-of-its-kind people’s initiative in the Indian hospitality industry like a 5-day work week for all employees, Hyatt has kept care at the core of the employer-colleague relationship. Advanced rostering to enable a better work-life balance, complimentary hotel stays across Hyatt properties globally and parental leaves are a few of the many people oriented practices that the organisation implements.



Arif Khan, Director of Human Resources, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, India remarked, “It has been our constant endeavour to build a community for our family of colleagues in India where they are encouraged to care for their guests as well as each other. We are humbled to be recognised as one of Asia's Best Multinational Workplaces 2018 by Great Place To Work® Institute.”



The Best Workplaces in Asia list by Great Place To Work® Institute celebrates organisational commitment towards providing strong, caring, and innovative cultures. These workplaces are distinguished by their extraordinary levels of trust, pride, and camaraderie. The list of winners is arrived at by considering organizations that were recognized in one or more of the national Best Workplaces lists in Great Place to Work® chartered countries in the Region (Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, South Korea, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates), with over 1,200 organizations being eligible to be considered for these honours.