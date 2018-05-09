Gujarat International Finance-Tec City (GIFT City) is India’s first operational Smart City and IFSC. Within the IFSC, Hiranandani Signature is the first fully functional commercial space. At the Construction Times Builders Awards – BAM (Builders, Architects, and Building Materials), which were held recently in Bengaluru, Hiranandani Signature was awarded the ‘Best Commercial Project of the Year 2017-18’.



“It is indeed, satisfying for us that our prestigious project, Hiranandani Signature, designated as India’s first operational IFSC in GIFT City, has added to the accolades it has already received with the Construction Times Builders Awards – BAM,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & CMD, Hiranandani Communities. “Hiranandani Signature represents the Green and Sustainable Construction aspects, which have been maintained while creating the commercial tower built as per Global Best Practices followed in GIFT City,” he added.



Commenting on the features of the award-winning project, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani said, "This 16 storey commercial tower with 4 lakh sq. ft. of office space, was constructed and delivered in the record 13 months of time without compromising on the structural stability, quality and safety aspects. It has recently been conferred with the ‘Gold Green Rating’ under IGBC’s New Building Rating Program. The prestigious tower was inaugurated by the august hands of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 9th Jan 2017 Vibrant Gujarat summit,” he added.



Within GIFT IFSC, ‘Hiranandani Signature’ offers first mover advantage offering ready for fit out office spaces with best infrastructure & facilities. The first ever operational IFSC empowers Indian BFSI sector, enabling it to compete with global players. It houses leading players from the BFSI sector such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and has also welcomed clients from the reinsurance sector, capital markets including BSE INX and equity share brokers all operational from the IFSC. In 2018, legal firms /lawyers dealing in the international arbitration could be seen operational from the IFSC, taking up space in Hiranandani Signature.



GIFT city is positioned as India’s first operational ‘Smart City’ and encompasses world-class infrastructure facilities. The IFSC at GIFT SEZ has been witnessing substantial growth in the banking, insurance and capital market space. ‘Hiranandani Signature’ offers the perfect launch pad to support the establishment of businesses in the IFSC and their growth trajectory.