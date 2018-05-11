Adding yet another cap in its feather, Kolkata-based specialty carbon corporation, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. has received the prestigious “World’s 100 Greatest Brands 2017-18 Asia & GCC” award at the Fourth edition of India–UAE Business and Social Forum 2018 & WGBL 4th Edition Summit Award held today at Hotel JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, UAE.



Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is the only company to have received the award in the category of Speciality Chemicals at the event organised by AsiaOne Magazine & URS-United Research Services Media Consulting PL and having PricewaterhouseCoopers PL as the process reviewer of the Award.



In addition, Mr Anurag Choudhary, CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. was recognised as a “World’s 100 Greatest Leaders 2017-18” at the same event that was graced by Indian Consul General to UAE Vipul, several ambassadors, diplomats from countries including Japan, Mexico, Montenegro, Macedonia and several prominent world leaders from India, UAE, Qatar, Singapore and other countries.



AsiaOne Magazine and URS-United Research Services Media Consulting PL are the only pan Asia business & News magazine with a focus on research-based listings and feature, and have done research across 16 industries and 62 sub-industries with execution of over 7 Business summits across Asia and participation of over 2000 delegates, analyzing over 8000 companies and their leaders.



“We feel honoured to have received this award of World’s Greatest Brands and Leaders 2017-18. I am equally humbled to know that both costumers and peers in the industry hold our brand in high esteem and recognize the excellence of its management. Over the years we have invested significant effort in leveraging our R&D capabilities to achieve business transformation. I am grateful to my team and everyone at Himadri for supporting our vision and strategies in taking the brand and business ahead. I am confident that these awards will propel us to become one of the leading Global integrated carbon corporations,” said Mr Anurag Choudhary, CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.



Mr Anurag Choudhary joined Himadri as a part of the founding team in 1992 and became its CEO in 2006. He has led the Company’s transformation from a coal tar pitch manufacturing company to one of the world’s most extensive value chains in the carbon segment. Under his dynamic leadership, the Group has achieved market leadership in its key products and expanded into new products and markets like special pitch for use in Defence, speciality carbon black, construction chemicals, etc. The company also makes use of process gases to produce power thereby making it a ‘rare’ carbon positive organization in today’s environmentally distressed society. He has a firm belief that true value stems from innovation. Himadri today has a very strong R&D cell with global expertise which powers its growth through innovations in products, processes and technology.