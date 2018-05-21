Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd. leaders in the consumer housewares segment in India have been consistently developing functional products with practical value using simple but ingenious and distinctive designs. Continuing their amazing streak of winning hearts all across the globe, Hamilton has now received remarkable recognition as one of the finalists at the International Homes + Housewares Show 2018 for their One-touch MICROWOW CASSEROLE. The company has been awarded at the prestigious Global Innovations Awards (GIA) by International Housewares Associations (IHA) for being amongst the 65 finalists from 500 entries across the globe for bringing innovation in Home and Houseware sector in the Category of Cook and Bakeware.



IHA Global Innovations Awards is the leading housewares industry awards program, covering the industry as a whole, both retailers and manufacturers/designers, worldwide. It is the ultimate awards event in the industry, honoring excellence in both housewares retail and product design. International Home + Housewares Show is where art intersects engineering and where technology informs style. Here exhibitors display innovation, buyers discover trends & the industry connects to do business. The 2018 International Home + Housewares Show featured more than 2,200 exhibitors including over 400 new companies and 60,000 total attendees from around the globe.



Hamilton’s innovative and award winning One-touch Microwow Casserole is an evolution that has emerged from the pursuit of convenience. It’s unique design and functionality is what has given it the edge and made it part of the elite group of finalists at the IHA Global Innovations Awards. This insulated container is simple to use and elegantly designed to take center-stage at the dining table. Featuring a smooth one-touch operation for easy opening of the lid, the Microwow casserole allows one the freedom of helping oneself to multiple servings without worrying about soiling the container.



The One-touch Microwow has evolved from the traditional format to meet the needs of today’s busy lifestyles. It facilitates heating of food by placing it directly inside a microwave. One needs to heat the food for 4 minutes and it keeps the food hot for 4 hours. This innovative offering is safe both for microwaves and dishwashers. It is inspired by the desire to reduce laborious tasks and enable users to heat dishes as required to accommodate different round the clock schedules of all members of a family amidst their hectic modern lifestyle.



Hamilton’s One-touch Microwow casserole is available for purchase across all departmental stores and super markets in India. It is also available online on Amazon and Flipkart.