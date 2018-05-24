Football fans to rejoice! Hafele announces an exciting new collaboration as “The Official Regional Partner” with F.C. Bayern Munich, the world-famous football club. This exciting new regional partnership will enthuse football fans by bringing Germany’s FCB football legends to India for a “Meet and Greet” event. Get to see the legend live, courtesy Hafele.

That’s not all! This marvellous initiative will also give a chance to a lucky fan to travel to Germany to watch a match at the grand Allianz Arena in Munich. Furthermore, you can also watch all the FCB matches, relayed live from football stadiums, on huge screens at Hafele’s Design Studios in India, Bangladesh & Sri-Lanka sharing the excitement with other delighted fans! Special limited edition official merchandise will further cement the enthusiastic fans’ connect with their favourite football idols!

Hafele’s exclusive three-year brand association with the legendary 118-year-old Bayern Munich Club, popularly known as FC Bayern (FCB), is a match made in heaven, as both have strong synergies, since they represent “heritage, leadership, teamwork, training, passion and innovation”. The Managing Director of Hafele India, Mr. Jurgen Wolf has flagged off this partnership in May 2018. Both Hafele and FCB have deep roots in Southern Germany (Bavaria) with over nine decades each of tradition, expertise and precision creating a leadership position. Both are growing from strength to strength: FCB with innovative game strategies and Hafele, whose renowned expertise in Interior Functionalities is powering the company to succeed in India, Bangladesh and Sri-Lanka: the three regional markets concerned.

FCB won kudos by becoming champion in the Bundesliga 24times, World Cup twice, European Cup five times and many more championships. Millions of Football fans in India have much more to celebrate now!