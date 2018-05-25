Within months of being launched, Home Konnect, a flagship programme by NCR’s leading realty major Gulshan Homz which aims to create a holistic and enriching community of like-minded people had been able to connect with thousands of people across the societies of Gulshan Homz. Taking this initiative to the next step, an inter-society cricket tournament was organised by the name of Gulshan Homz Cricket League at JBM Global School in Sector – 132 on the Noida Expressway and saw four teams participating from the various projects delivered by the developer.

The first stage saw two knockout matches where GC Grand Avengers took on Gulshan Lions and Ikebana Riders locking horns with Vivante Warriors. The first match witnessed Gulshan Lions chasing down a target of 117 runs set by the team of GC Grand Avengers in the allotted 15 overs and won by six wickets. In the second match, Vivante Warriors set a stiff target which the opposite team of Ikebana Riders failed to chase down.

The final saw the winners from the knockout stages, Gulshan Lions and Vivante Warriors, taking on each other wherein batting first, Vivante Warriors set a massive target of 152 runs in 15 overs for Gulshan Lions. Gulshan Lions were bundled out for mere 92 runs chasing the target, handing a victory to Vivante Warriors by 59 runs. The Man of the Match was awarded to Puneet from Vivante Warriors who played an exceptional knock of 61 runs and helped his team set a defining total.

Speaking at the conclusion of the tournament, Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Homz said, “Being a responsible developer, it is our duty towards the residents to provide them with a better lifestyle that can help them relax from their hectic work schedules. A major portion of this is covered with beautifully landscaped homes which we develop for them and the remaining is achieved through community initiatives like Home Konnect. The kind of enthusiasm which all the societies have shown towards this tournament has sure made it a success in our eyes and we hope that with our zeal, we will keep bringing more on the same lines for you all.”



