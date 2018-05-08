Under the Government’s initiative of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, Gaurs International School in Greater Noida West has instituted free education of girl children from economically weaker sections of the society and the first batch with almost 240 underprivileged girls has started on the 9th of April. This will enable them to avail quality education at par with other children. The initiative aims to generate awareness and also to promote girl child education. The first day of the school which was marked as the Orientation Day for these girls saw them coming to school along with their parents. The parents were not only overjoyed but also content that there is a secure future for their children.

The ideas of each one teach one will help to enhance the girl child education. The famous quote ‘Educate a woman and you educate the family; educate a girl and you educate the future’ had made Gaurs International School start with such an initiative. The girl students would be studying till 12th standard availing the same facilities as the students of morning school. Teachers, classrooms and all the facilities will be the same as are provided in the morning school. The experienced teachers will teach the students from 2:00 PM in the afternoon till 6:00 PM in the evening. The evening classes were based on first come first serve basis and a total of 240 students have been enrolled in two batches of 150 and 90. For the first year, admissions were open from Class 2nd to Class 7th. The registration forms had already been on distribution from 15th January.

Mrs. Manju Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group says, “The main motive behind our programme is to educate underprivileged girls because it is said that when you educate girls, you empower the nation. We want to match foot with the nation’s drive towards this mission and contribute in whatever way we can. Every individual in the nation has the right to education and thus we came up with this small initiative to educate girl children from underprivileged families who are not able to study because of their family’s socio-economic status. We wish to continue this endeavour year on year and keep making it bigger with every passing year. Being a woman myself, it feels great to be a part of this initiative.”