th edition of the st at Le Meridien, New Delhi. The awards aim to honor and recognize companies that have pushed the boundaries of excellence – rising above the competition and achieving landmarks to deliver business outcomes using digital and disruptive technologies in the Indian market.



Sharing his views on the 2018 awards program, Benoy CS, Director & Business Unit Head,



Over the years, Frost & Sullivan awards program has attracted leading names in the technology arena to compete for the most sought-after titles in the ICT sector. The awards nominations have been subjected to rigorous assessment methodology backed by detailed study of the nominated companies, based on actual market parameters and performance indicators, to select winners in each category.



A jury panel, represented by eminent thought leaders and industry experts, collectively assess the results of these studies to select the nominee, and thereby ensuring the award recipients are best-in-class. The jury meets were successfully concluded in Mumbai and Delhi, where influential decision-makers and leaders of corporations conducted a judicious evaluation and recognized some of India’s most illustrious ICT players and home-grown companies. Few of the esteemed jury members for this year include: Avinash Velhal, Group CIO – APAC, India & Middle East, Vice President – IT & Process, Atos Global IT Solutions & Services Private Limited

Chander Khanduja, Chief Information Officer, Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Keyur Desai, CIO – Essar Ports & Shipping | Head Info- Security, Network & Communications – Essar Group

Mohit Girotra , Global Head-IT , Genpact

, Pratap Gharge , Executive President & CIO , Bajaj Electricals Limited

, Samrat Das , Chief Information Officer , PNB MetLife India Insurance Co. Ltd.

, Sanjay Prasad , Chief information Officer , Tata Power

FinTech Vendor of the Year in Credit

FinTech Vendor of the Year in Banking

FinTech Vendor of the Year in Insurance

Most Promising Blockchain Consumer Application of the Year in Logistics/Supply Chain

Anti-DDoS Vendor of the Year

SDWAN (Software defined WAN) New Product/Service Innovation Award

Colocation Service Provider of the Year

