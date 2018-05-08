Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan is set to host its 16th edition of the 2018 India ICT Awards scheduled on June 21st at Le Meridien, New Delhi. The awards aim to honor and recognize companies that have pushed the boundaries of excellence – rising above the competition and achieving landmarks to deliver business outcomes using digital and disruptive technologies in the Indian market.
Sharing his views on the 2018 awards program, Benoy CS, Director & Business Unit Head, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Frost & Sullivan’s annual India ICT Awards aims to identify companies that have demonstrated excellence in their business segments and recognizes their leadership efforts in advancing the sector to the next level. Through our recognition of best-in-class products and companies we reaffirm our commitment to innovation and excellence and hope to see more ICT firms continue to push the boundaries.”
Over the years, Frost & Sullivan awards program has attracted leading names in the technology arena to compete for the most sought-after titles in the ICT sector. The awards nominations have been subjected to rigorous assessment methodology backed by detailed study of the nominated companies, based on actual market parameters and performance indicators, to select winners in each category.
A jury panel, represented by eminent thought leaders and industry experts, collectively assess the results of these studies to select the nominee, and thereby ensuring the award recipients are best-in-class. The jury meets were successfully concluded in Mumbai and Delhi, where influential decision-makers and leaders of corporations conducted a judicious evaluation and recognized some of India’s most illustrious ICT players and home-grown companies. Few of the esteemed jury members for this year include:
At India ICT awards 2018, Frost & Sullivan would present 40 awards under the categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, Enterprise Telecom Services, and Mobile & Wireless. A few award titles have been added this year to recognize platforms demonstrating significant growth over a period of time, which are:
The awards are an invite-only event and the participants represent the Top and Senior Management, Investors, Venture Capitalists, Members from Regulatory Bodies and Industry Associations. To find out more about partnership opportunities for the awards, please contact Amit Kumar at [email protected].
