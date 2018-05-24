Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced that Filtrec Bharat, a specialist in manufacturing filter elements for industrial and process filters, has selected Infor solutions to deliver greater visibility, productivity and competency for business growth. The implementation is expected to go live in Aug 2018 and will be deployed by Godrej Infotech.



With business operations spread across India & Italy, Filtrec Bharat faced complex challenges of any discrete manufacturer. Among the key considerations were seamless production planning for product customization, shorter product lifecycles and effective traceability for transparent integration across multiple systems. Filtrec Bharat’s existing legacy infrastructure was unable to meet the agility required by a modern discrete manufacturer. With Infor LN, Filtrec Bharat will benefit by streamlining operations and drive collaboration across business functions for informed decisions. As part of their business transformation roadmap, Filtrec Bharat aims for scalability with migration to the cloud in the future.



Upon a comprehensive evaluation, Infor was selected for its specialized expertise in discrete manufacturing module, especially for manufacturing planning and supply chain.



“With ambitious growth plans on the anvil, our business required a robust solution addressing the complexities of modern discrete manufacturing comprising product prototyping, production planning and supply chain management. We chose Infor for their expertise in meeting our unique business requirements and compressive solution capabilities that are built for the future. We are confident of Infor’s ability in driving seamless technology implications to accelerate our business growth,” said Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Executive Director-Commercial, Filtrec Bharat Manufacturing.



Ashish Dass, Vice President and Managing Director, South Asian Subcontinent, Infor said, “Discrete manufacturing demands efficient cost management through improved automation, yet maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction to compete in an evolving global market. Infor understands the unique requirements of Filtrec Bharat and the discrete manufacturing industry. With our ability to deliver finely-tuned industry-specific capabilities in the cloud, we are committed to equip Filtec Bharat to seamlessly embrace business transformation and attain market leadership position.”