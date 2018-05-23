Edyoo Technologies
The PVR Kids’ Day Out Film Festival sponsored by Edyoo.com, an online marketplace for parents of school-going children for all Learning, Education, and Development products and services, and powered by Vkaao, witnessed a huge opening with the screening of Blue Planet 2, on Saturday 19th May at Vega City Mall, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore. Popular Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra and Rakshit Kejriwal, CEO – Edyoo Technologies, attended the screening and interacted with the audience, which comprised of underprivileged children from the Akshaya Patra Foundation besides enthusiastic children accompanied by their parents. In the backdrop of the festival, Edyoo.com has also introduced an innovative category – ‘The Children's Make your Movie Contest', that allows kids across the country to showcase their movie-making talent by making short movies of up to 5 mins, which they can create using their phones or professional video-cameras.
Commenting on the festival, Rakshit Kejriwal, CEO – Edyoo Technologies, said “We partnered with PVR’s Kids’ Day Out as it is unique and focussed on children. The Make Your Movie Contest will help children develop their creative potential through our platform. The intention of introducing the contest was to inspire and spark the imagination of these young minds to give them the happiness of watching their own movies on the grand canvas of PVR.”
|Image Caption : Actor Vijay Ragavendra & Rakshit Kejriwal, CEO Edyoo with Akshaya Patra kids
