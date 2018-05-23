The PVR Kids’ Day Out Film Festival sponsored by Edyoo.com, an online marketplace for parents of school-going children for all Learning, Education, and Development products and services, and powered by Vkaao, witnessed a huge opening with the screening of Blue Planet 2, on Saturday 19th May at Vega City Mall, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore. Popular Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra and Rakshit Kejriwal, CEO – Edyoo Technologies, attended the screening and interacted with the audience, which comprised of underprivileged children from the Akshaya Patra Foundation besides enthusiastic children accompanied by their parents. In the backdrop of the festival, Edyoo.com has also introduced an innovative category – ‘The Children's Make your Movie Contest', that allows kids across the country to showcase their movie-making talent by making short movies of up to 5 mins, which they can create using their phones or professional video-cameras.

Commenting on the festival, Rakshit Kejriwal, CEO – Edyoo Technologies, said “We partnered with PVR’s Kids’ Day Out as it is unique and focussed on children. The Make Your Movie Contest will help children develop their creative potential through our platform. The intention of introducing the contest was to inspire and spark the imagination of these young minds to give them the happiness of watching their own movies on the grand canvas of PVR.”



Speaking at the screening, Vijay Raghavendra, actor, said “Movies can be fun, educative, and enthralling at the same time opening up a world of infinite possibilities for children. Festivals like these help children explore the magical world of movies on a platform that is conducive for their development. I am glad Edyoo has taken the initiative to not just organize the festival but also to launch an interesting movie contest.”



The Kids’ Day Out has been curated for children aged between 5-18 years and will be screened in 11 cities across 26 cinemas on May 19 & 20. The weekend will witness the screening of Blue Planet 2, a live documentary on secrets of the life underwater. The festival extends an immersive experience, specifically designed to make movie-watching a fun & learning activity for both children and their parents.



The Children's Make your Movie Contest is open to three age groups – less than 13 years, 13-15 years, and 16-18 years with the duration of each film being within 1-5 minutes. Entries will be accepted in English, Hindi, and any other regional language including Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, etc. Children can make groups of 3-5 to put the movie together. A Special Jury comprising Rakshit Kejriwal, CEO and Co-founder – Edyoo Technologies and other distinguished personalities will screen the entries to decide the winners at the end of the festival. The winning movies in each segment will be screened at a PVR theatre in Mumbai on the concluding weekend of the festival.