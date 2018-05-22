Dalal Street Investment Journal (www.DSIJ.in), India’s number one investment magazine, announces the winners of the Best Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Awards 2017. Our flagship issue has been an exclusive platform to recognize the efforts and achievements of PSUs in India for the past several years. It rewards DSIJ with the enriching experience of interacting with the country’s foremost business leaders and visionaries, and bring forth their views to our readers.

Indeed, the PSUs are central to the Indian growth story and the economic stability that India aspires for, which cannot be achieved without the sound performance on the part of various PSUs. DSIJ admires and salutes the leaders of the PSUs who have been spearheading the sector with professionalism and commitment and have been at the forefront of it all.

Since the birth of PSU Awards in 2009, Dalal Street Investment Journal has been diligently recognising the efforts, contribution and achievements of the PSUs. This association with the leaders of the most valuable corporations of India, who have been scripting the PSU growth story and shouldering the socioeconomic responsibilities of the government enterprises, fills us with immense pleasure.

DSIJ follows a ranking methodology for PSUs based on comprehensive financial parameters. DSIJ has evaluated data only of Maharatnas, Navratnas and Miniratnas, among CPSEs. Again, these companies are divided into manufacturing and non-manufacturing, depending on their areas of operation.

Following is the list of winners of the DSIJ PSU Awards, 2017:

Maharatna – Non-Manufacturing Maharatna of the Year ( Non-Manufacturing) Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited Most Efficient & Fastest Growing Maharatna of the year (Non-Manufacturing) Coal India Limited Maharatna – Manufacturing Most Efficient Maharatna of the Year (Manufacturing) Indian Oil Corporation Limited Fastest Growing Maharatna of the year (Manufacturing) NTPC Limited Turnaround shoots (Manufacturing) Steel Authority of India Limited Navratna – Non-Manufacturing Fastest growing Navratna of the year (Non-Manufacturing) Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Most Efficient Navratna of the year (Non-Manufacturing) NMDC Limited Highest employee efficiency (Non-Manufacturing) Rural Electrification Corporation Limited Highest wealth creator – Market returns (Non-Manufacturing) Container Corporation Of India Limited Highest order book (Non-Manufacturing) NBCC (India) Limited Navratna – Manufacturing Navratna & Fastest Growing Navratna of the year (Manufacturing) Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Most Efficient Navratna of the year (Manufacturing) Bharat Electronics Limited Miniratna – Non-Manufacturing Miniratna of the year (Non-Manufacturing) Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Most efficient Miniratna of the year (Non-Manufacturing) FCI Aravali Gypsum & Minerals India Limited Fastest growing Miniratna (Non-Manufacturing) Educational Consultants India Limited Miniratna – Manufacturing Miniratna of the year (Manufacturing) Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemical Limited Most efficient & Fastest growing Miniratna of the year (Manufacturing) Numaligarh Refinery Limited Highest wealth creator – market returns (Manufacturing) Manganese Ore (India) Limited Highest dividend yield (Manufacturing) SJVN Limited Turnaround in profits (Manufacturing) Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited Banks Most efficient Bank State Bank of India Fastest Growing Bank Vijaya Bank Insurance Insurer of the year General Insurance Corporation of India Highest Market Share in Gross Premium for 5 Years The New India Assurance Company Limited





Says Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Ltd, Rajesh V Padode, “It’s always a pleasure to get an opportunity to felicitate and bring to light the humongous work The Public Sector Enterprises are doing for the country. We hope these awards further spur these big enterprises to excel further.”

DSIJ’s PSU story in the latest edition will help you understand which sectors contributed to what extent to the overall growth story of India.