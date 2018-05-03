With focus on boosting its nationwide sales network, Do Mobile has appointed Mr. Sandeep Mehra, Sales Head India, with effect from May 2018.



Sandeep Mehra has an experience of more than 18 years in the field of Telecommunication and Technology. Mehra earlier has successfully worked with many leading organizations in the sector including Sun Airvoice Pvt. Ltd. as DGM Sales, Intex Technologies (India) Ltd, Bharti Teletech Limited, Usha International Ltd and SAR Silicon Systems Pvt Ltd.



Within a span of less than a year, Do Mobile has already its presence among 450+ Distributors and 12000+ Retailers and operates 650+ service centers across India. Do Mobile is now looking into new segments and geographies that can help drive revenues and increase market share, and thus the appointment of an experienced professional like Mr. Mehra becomes a crucial step in this direction.



Mr. Li Yunchuan, CEO, Do Mobile, expressed his delight over the appointment. He further stated that “Do Mobile believes in welcoming people from strong backgrounds with fresh ideas. I am sure with his experience Mr. Mehra will take the company to new heights in coming time.”



Speaking on his appointment and future goals at the company Mr. Sandeep Mehra, Sales Head India, Do Mobile said, “My primary focus will be on boosting up the Distribution network for Do Mobile Pan India along with an impetus on online sales through e-commerce. My aim will be to establish Do Mobile as a well-known mobile phone company in India offering technologically superior products at best affordable price.”



Sandeep Mehra, a commerce graduate from Delhi University went on to gain an MBA degree from NIMS University, Panchkula to kickstart his career. As the Sales Head India of Do Mobile, he has yet another challenging task ahead of him.