Delta

Delta has added a new DC-UPS module for security and industrial applications. The DRU- 24V10ACZ module requires less installation space due to its flat body measuring only 55.6 mm thick and 91 mm tall. The tough plastic case has flame retardant properties certified to UL 94V-0 specification. The DC-UPS module provides backup support to 24Vdc system using an external battery capacity from 3.3AH to 12AH for backup time up to 37 mins typ. with 10A load, 12AH battery. Potential free contacts provide various battery management signals and a LED indicator for battery operating status. The highly efficient convection cooling design has a wide operating temperature range from -20°C to +60°C and certify to major safety approvals including IEC/EN/UL 60950-1 for ITE and UL 508 for Industrial. Highlights & Feature – Suitable for 24V system up to 10A

Zero switchover time from loss of DC input to battery operation

Built-in diagnostic monitoring for DC OK, Discharge and Battery Fail by relay contacts

Full power over the entire operating temperature range from -20°C to +60°C

LED indicator for DC OK, Battery Charging, Battery Discharging, Battery Fail and Battery Reverse Polarity

Overvoltage / Overcurrent / Over temperature / Short circuit protection Please contact your local sales representative for product availability. New models are introduced on a regular basis. For more information, please write us at [email protected] or visit www.DeltaPSU.com.