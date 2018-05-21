Delta, a leading provider of video wall solutions, in collaboration with their channel partner – Alpha Digital, has set up state- of-the-art Video Walls at the Control and Command Centre of GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City). With this addition, operators would be able to monitor real-time data and improve the availability, safety and efficiency of services in GIFT City.

Being India’s first smart city that has been constructed from scratch, GIFT has been included in the Smart City Mission Statement with its futuristic infrastructure. It’s an under-construction central business district, located between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in the Indian state of Gujarat. GIFT is also home to BSE’s & NSE’s International Exchange which has earned for India a place in global capital markets. The City Control and Command Centre (C-4) of this smart city is a first of a kind ICT platform, allowing effective utility infrastructure monitoring/management as well as city surveillance from a single location.

“The City Control and Command Centre (C-4) is a mix of software and hardware platform that acts as a single central command and control location for managing traffic and utilities remotely. Delta Video Walls at the center will not only monitor utilities but will also provide real-time monitoring of security and surveillance. Operators can manage the city’s growing population and infrastructure with this solution – with minimum effort and maximum efficiency,” commented Mr. Nilesh Purey, Vice President IT at GIFT City.



Being a leader in DLP® technology, Delta has always been active in providing reliable video wall solutions known for their high brightness and sharp image quality. With its in-depth knowledge and rich experience in the Smart Cities sector, Delta has installed two sets of 100 square feet of DLP Video wall made up of 72” WUXGA DLP cubes with redundant power supply at the City Control and Command Centre. The sharp image quality of Delta’s Video Walls ensures to offer operators’ a high level of attention to every kind of detail, from intricate graphics to minute text.

The command and control system is responsible for coordination and integration among various service providers, disaster management, and emergency services, ensuring efficient services to users, safety and security, and record keeping/documentation.

Inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, GIFT also hosts India’s only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), which will certainly aid in the economic growth of the entire nation.

GIFT City is also home to multiple financial institutes including Insurance, re Insurance companies, Banks and Stock exchanges along with many reputed IT & ITeS companies. Currently, there are more than 10,000 people working in various sectors in GIFT City.