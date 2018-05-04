Shalimar Paints Ltd, established in 1902, one of the first paint company in India and South East Asia, embarked on an initiative to paint smiles by taking up the task to transform Sanjay camp, Chanakyapuri into Delhi`s first artistic slum. In association with Button Mushrooms, students of fine art and social service societies from Delhi University and volunteers not only made the Sanjay Camp colourful but also artistic with their creativity.

There is so much a colour can do, it gives black and white a new life, adds happiness to sorrow. We at Shalimar Paints believe a little colour definitely makes a lot of difference may it be a feeling of joy, an identity and sense of change, clean and vividness. Kachi Gali – ‘Rang Desh ke’, was an attempt to galvanize today’s youth to bring alive this thought using their talent and passion to bring a change in the society- adding an artsy colourful touch to Swachh Bharat Campaign. As a part of the initiative, primary school`s walls were also covered in artistic murals so that more and more kids get encouraged to come to school. Happy with the transformation of the camp few residents remarked, “It feels Diwali festivities have begun and we just need to light up crackers,” while others who were returning from their work chores said, "It feels we have come back to a different place.”

The two-day activity held on 17th-18th March 2018 at Sanjay Camp saw a large-scale participation from the student and societies of Delhi University, where along with students even local dwellers came together to beautify their own vicinity. Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Anmol Gagroo, Head – Marketing, Shalimar Paints Ltd, said – “We strongly believe today’s youth has an infinite potential and Kachi Gali is an example of that. In 48 hrs, 350+ volunteers painted over 750 households covering over 1000+ walls and a primary school. The artists created over 200+ graffiti and countless smiles. In future, you are definitely going to see more of such activities.”

