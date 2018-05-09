Delhi Daredevils, the Indian Premier League team (“the team”), today announced a ‘Zero Waste’ initiative to support sustainable waste management for all the home matches at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. The initiative is aimed at promoting segregation of the waste at source and developing capacities inside and outside the stadium for proper waste segregation.

This collaborative initiative is being facilitated by Coca-Cola India and implemented by Ramky Waste Management Group. As part of this initiative, separate bins will be installed across stands in the stadium and fans will be encouraged to use the right bin for trash disposal. Further, a trained team will ensure the collected waste is sent for proper recycling.

Hemant Dua, CEO, Delhi Daredevils said “Every year, there is a growing realisation to reduce waste that goes into the landfills. Through this initiative, we’re trying to spread awareness about the importance of judicious waste disposal and waste management in association with our partner, Coca-Cola India.”

Ishteyaque Amjad, Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability at Coca-Cola India & South West Asia said, “As one of the sponsors of Delhi Daredevils, we’ve taken the responsibility of ensuring proper waste collection and management during these matches. The Zero Waste initiative is in line with Coca-Cola’s goal of a ‘World without Waste,’ which aims to collect and recycle the equivalent of 100 percent of its packaging worldwide by 2030. While segregation of waste is a simple and easy process, it requires behavioral change. Through this step we want to create awareness about proper waste management and encourage a culture of sustainable recycling.”



This initiative will channel the collected PET waste towards recycling into various products. The team and Coca-Cola India will also work together on a joint communication campaign through digital and social media as well as in-stadium messaging to promote source segregation of waste.