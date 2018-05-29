Murali Vijay, Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu inaugurated the Seven by MS Dhoni Chennai store

Seven by MS Dhoni – A Fitness and Active lifestyle brand for the #changemakers

The brand is on a robust expansion plan and targets to open 300+ stores by 2020

Adding on to the victory of IPL 2018, Chennai Super King Players Murali Vijay, Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu inaugurated the Seven by MS Dhoni store at Nungumbakkam, Chennai. Seven, which was the official merchandise partner for the CSK team 2018, is a sportswear brand co-owned and endorsed by MS Dhoni.

The Chennai store is so far the LARGEST store of Seven. Spread across 2 floors, the store has an ambience which is visually appealing by adding a combination of raw and urban material palette, underlining brand approach to create an attractive and unique shopping environment.

The store also incorporates what is known as MS Dhoni’s experience zone which is an area dedicated to the ‘Captain Cool’ and is a snapshot of all his achievements and journey as a Leader & Legend.

The brand, which started its journey in February 2016 has its eminent presence across more than 300 distribution & multi-brand outlets, 7 retail outlets across the country and is also available on all leading e-commerce platforms like Jabong, Myntra, Flipkart etc along with its own website www.7.life.

Seven by MS Dhoni houses a wide array of fitness categories such as cricket, running, training, outdoor and lifestyle sport with a product portfolio that encompasses an attractive variety of footwear, apparel and accessories for both men and women. Each of Seven’s products incorporates industry’s latest technologies across categories and blends to be a perfect combination of style with comfort.

With another feather in Seven’s kitty, the brand is also looking at further investing in research and development for its product portfolio to deliver the best to its customers and will soon be launching their own Design and Innovation Centre with a dedicated team for new developments in the brand’s merchandise mix.

“Mr. Arun Pandey, CMD and Chairman, Rhiti Group, India’s fastest growing conglomerate with interests in sports, fitness and entertainment said,” I am thrilled to have launched the seventh store of our brand in Mahi’s second home town, Chennai. This is our second store in a metro city and we aim at further expanding in the metros and tier II & Tier III cities simultaneously. We are the first Indian sports brand with international quality and standard and believe in making fitness accessible to all corners of the country. We plan to reach 100 exclusive stores by the end of 2018 and about 300 outlets by 2020.

Further, it was a pleasure hosting the CSK Champions for the store launch. Their zeal, sportsmanship and winning attitude is what we take inspiration from and also aim at infusing this spirit in the youth of today for a better tomorrow.

At the Seven store, sustainability & brand energy is the core of the design promoted through unrefined concrete wall looks and Metal sheet cladding. The light grey walls contrast with the dark metal fixtures, selected to add drama to the interior space. Neutral, grey walls insinuate the design of apparels and footwear. A more open area right at the entrance is a contiguous space where the focus is on product display through mannequins & nesting tables.