Coca Cola India

Enhanced and Nutritional beverage choices to Re-hydrate, Replenish and Recharge

Aims to make Aquarius GLUCOCHARGE a mass brand in the next eight months

Part of incubating a new set of beverage choices Coca-Cola India, one of the country’s leading beverage companies, today announced its entry into new categories of Enhanced Hydration and Nutritious Dilutables with the launch of Aquarius GLUCOCHARGE and Minute Maid Vitingo. The new products are in-line with the company’s endeavour to provide a spectrum of beverage choices to the consumer along with functional benefits across various segments of consumers.



Aquarius GLUCOCHARGE, packed with Glucose, essential Minerals (Potassium, Sodium, Calcium) and fruit juice, has been developed exclusively for Indian consumers who toil in the heat and need instant rehydration to overcome exhaustion. This non-carbonated, low sugar beverage with fruit juice is priced at an affordable value of INR 10 for a 200ml serving.



Minute Maid Vitingo is a specially formulated product to address micronutrient deficiency and malnutrition in India. The formulation is fortified with Iron, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Zinc, Folic Acid, Vitamin B2 and Vitamin B12. It comes in single serving sachets of 18gm priced at INR 5. Regular consumption of Vitingo has been clinically tested to significantly reduce Iron deficiency, Anaemia and Vitamin C deficiency among children.



Speaking at the launch, Mr T. Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said, “In time for the peak summer, the launch of Aquarius GLUCOCHARGE and Minute Maid Vitingo marks our entry into the space of Re-hydrate, Replenish and Recharge. These enhanced and nutritious beverage options have been developed specifically for the Indian consumers to suit their needs of enhanced and nutritious hydration.”



The company is embarking on a program of incubation to develop a strong portfolio of choices for the Indian consumer. This would help the Coca-Cola system to build itself a consumer-centric portfolio for the future. To build a higher brand recall and awareness for the beverage, the company will conduct extensive sampling across the country.



“We have been actively focusing on our strategy to offer consumers a wide variety of choices as per their preferences and going ahead, incubating new products and scaling it up through our system would be key to our success. While Minute Maid Vitingo aims to be a part of the solution to malnutrition that the country is solving for, we are equally committed to making Aquarius GLUCOCHARGE a mass distributed brand in next eight months. Our reshaped portfolio will further accelerate the growth momentum and help us deliver enhanced business results,” Krishnakumar further added.



The strategic extension of the portfolio is in-line with Coca-Cola’s journey towards a Total Beverage Company, which is centred on building an increasingly diverse consumer-centric portfolio of brands attuned to unique consumer preferences. The launch of new products also adds another milestone to the company’s focus on ‘fruit circular economy' enabling farmers to increase their yield, source pulp and launch fruit-based products.