Chitkara University and ImaginXP, India’s leading UX design and design thinking certification organization have announced the start of 2-year Master of Design in UX Design. The two-year full time program is specifically designed in collaboration with industry experts and gives the opportunity to the students to work on real life design problems with the industry. The program will be taught by industry experts, practicing UX designers and esteemed faculty in the field of UX design. All the content in the program has been designed according to the prevalent need in the industry, ensuring that students get valuable experience and are readily employed by the end of the course.



UX design is the process of creating digital products by focusing on meaningful and personal experiences. It is a field that encompasses education in design and technology to bring out easy to use mobile apps, web products, Augmented Reality and IoT based apps. UX designers with a focus on digitalization and digital products are employed by all industry segments including leading IT services, solutions, product and consulting organizations, financial services, banking, insurance, media, education, and hospitality companies. With more than 10 lakh jobs available in India for UX designers, Chitkara University aims at bridging the gap of trained resources in this segment. These are highly lucrative jobs, with starting salaries of 6 lacs per annum. The government’s focus on Digital India and the 100 smart city projects has also resulted in an increased demand of the highly skilled and creative digital roles, a demand that can be met by UX designers.



With the state of the art infrastructure to promote UX design education and the right industry collaboration, Chitkara University is bringing this world-class industry led course in user experience to the students. A program that was run only in the IITs will now be available to the students applying at Chitkara University.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University said, “Chitkara University has always been in forefront in introducing industry relevant courses and M.Des in User Experience is another program which is a perfect example of our strong industry-academia collaborations. With the advent of the digital revolution, UX design has become vital to the success of digital transition projects. In this program, the students will learn the perspective on those elements that help companies to dramatically increase digital customer experience; which in turn will make them highly employable in the industry”.