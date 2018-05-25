Cafe Coffee Day (CCD)

Ever dreamt of drinking the perfect glossy Rosetta? Or are you head-over-heels for the elegantly shaped heart variations on your latte? Well, for all you coffee aficionados now is the time to head straight to your nearest Café Coffee Day outlet that is hosting the ‘Latte Art Festival’. Enhancing customer delight is this ingenious first of its kind festival in the country that will serve your favourite coffee speciality topped with some creative art designs. The festival also gives the brewmasters an opportunity to showcase their skill at creating beautiful latte art right at the table of the café guests. This festival will go on at select 10 cafes in Pune from 28th May to 8th June, 2018.



Latte Art is extremely popular worldwide. It is known to bring a smile to people’s faces by creating some extremely happy moments over coffee for one and all. Café Coffee Day is offering five latte art design options to choose from. It includes Heart, Rosette, Double Heart, Tulip and Wave Heart that will be poured over by the café staff skilled in making good latte art in select 10 cafes. These particular designs are adored and celebrated by the consumers. Café Coffee Day has once again managed to hit the nail on the head by bolstering itself as numeruno when it comes to augmenting the joy and experience of sipping coffee.



Speaking about the festival, Venu Madhav, CEO, Café Coffee Day said, “Café Coffee Day is all about amplifying consumer experience with innovation and creativity in brewing. Keeping with trends that intrigue today's generation, we are serving them their favorite cup of coffee which will be more Instagram-able, Snapchat-able and enviable right at their table.” He further added, “Following our contribution to the Skill India initiative, we have even provided certified training to our in-house employees who have mastered the skill with utmost perfection. We have encouraged a spirit of aspiration in the mind of every employee in our café to be a brewmaster.”



The phrase ‘we eat with our eyes’ has never been more relevant than it is in today’s coffee industry. Latte art is an integral part of the coffee world making a latte or cappuccino even more tempting and appealing. It takes skill to create a beautiful latte art which only expert brewmasters can deliver. Café Coffee Day being the leader has always ensured sanctity of coffee culture and trains its team with qualified experts to learn all aspects of coffee making.



Please find below the details of the Latte Art Festival:

Date – 28th May – 8th June, 2018

Venue – 10 Café Coffee Day outlets of the following cafes in Pune: Gini Jony, Off MG Road, Camp Yummy Tummy, MPTCC-1, Cyber City Magarpatta Hermes Vishal, Koregaon Park, Lane No. 7 Lounge, PMC Pune, 2nd floor, Phoenix Market City Panchshil IT Park, Ground floor, Yerwada Persian Cyber Cafe, Viman Nagar, Airport road Bhosale Heights, FC Road Viva Inn Chandani Chowk, off bypass Banglore Mumbai highway Zen Business Centre, Shop No. 107, Wakad Mumbai Pune highway Rainbow Plaza, Shop No. 22, Shivar Chowk, Pimple Saudagar