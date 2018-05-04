Sumadhura Infracon Pvt. Ltd., one of South India’s leading privately owned construction company, launched their residential project ‘Sumadhura Eden Garden’ in Whitefield, Bangalore. The project spread over 14 acres of land, would cater to customers of IT/ITeS sectors, corporates, government employees and others within the vicinity of East Bangalore, serving as an ideal investment for a high-end and contemporary lifestyle. The 1113 unit complex, comprises 1, 2, 2.5 and 3BHK apartments with 40+ recreational amenities as well as amenities that enhance the lifestyle of residents. There are many child-friendly amenities that are carefully crafted and included keeping children’s health and overall development in view. The project has over 80% open spaces, catering to the discerning homebuyers in Bangalore.



Sumadhura Eden Garden is strategically located in sought-after suburbs of the IT city, off Sai Baba Ashram Road in Whitefield, a major micro-market within Bangalore. It is close to major arterial roads and is 0.5 km away from the Kannamangala Main Road and 2 Kms from Old Madras Road (National Highway 4). It is well-connected by road, rail & air, and is in close proximity to major schools, hospitals, shopping malls as well as many hotels and restaurants. The Namma Metro Whitefield Station will be less than 3 km when completed and the proposed peripheral ring road will be less than a km away.



On this momentous occasion, Mr G Madhushudhan, Sumadhura’s MD and Chairman said, “Our vision is to continuously build a strong ecosystem of trust and confidence, not only among the buyers but also among the other stakeholders, which will enable us to take the company to the next level by encouraging more collaborations. While we have made significant inroads across Bangalore and Hyderabad over the last 20 years having completed 30 projects, we are now looking to expand to other cities as well. Our current portfolio includes residential projects of 8.2 million sft . under planning and 5 million sft . under construction.”



“We have planned our project such that the homebuyers could also avail the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana ( PMAY ),” he further added.

The project uses state-of-the-art construction technology like Shear Wall technology for the structure. The Sumadhura Eden Garden homes come with many global luxury brands, like Grohe CP Fittings, TOTO Sanitaryware, Yale Locks, LG Hausys UPVC Doors & Windows, Havells Electric Cables, Asian Paints and Schindler Elevators.



Sumadhura Infracon, known for its premium quality and on time delivery, has also been recognized as an iconic real estate brand garnering three prestigious awards in FY2017-18. Promising Builder of South India in 2017 by QuikrHomes, Global Real Estate Brand Awards 2017 and Best project of the year in an Affordable Segment by CNBC Awaaz 2017.



Sumadhura Eden Garden holds a lot of aspirational value to the buyers, which made Sumadhura Eden Garden to bag the award from QuikrHomes Awards as “Most Aspiring Project of the Year” in 2017.