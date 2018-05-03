People Matters kick starts its TechHR Start-up Program 2018, to help early-stage HR tech start-ups interact with investors and buyers, and showcase their products to the who’s who of HR community at Asia’s largest HR technology conference, People Matters TechHR 2018.

To encourage, identify, and applaud the innovative HR technology and entrepreneurs People Matters has designed a unique program, People Matters TechHR Start-up Program. It’s not an awards program but a dedicated platform for the budding HR tech start-ups to interact with investors, business and HR decision makers at Asia’s largest HR technology conference, People Matters TechHR 2018. At this three day event, they can showcase their products to the HR community and network with 3000+ delegates. The conference will be held from 1st to 3rd August 2018 at The Leela Ambience, Gurgaon. Investors from VC firms like Lumis Partners, Trifecta Capital, Matrix Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and Bertelsmann Investments & Corporate Center India will be part of the conference. HR tech start-ups like Param.ai, Shortlist, inFeedo and Tydy, among others have been part of this program before.

What's in it for HR tech start-ups?

Start-ups will get to participate and showcase their products at the Start-Up Zone for three days during the conference

All the participants will pitch their products to mentors comprising investors, business and HR leaders

The top five start-ups will have the opportunity to present their products on the last day of the conference and it will be broadcasted live on Facebook

The entrepreneurs will also have a chance to have exclusive one-to-one interaction with investors

The participants will also have access to exclusive masterclasses from India’s top venture capitalists (VCs) and start-up entrepreneurs

In addition to this, each start-up will receive two non-transferable delegate passes for the three-day TechHR conference

All the start-ups who participate in the program will be covered exclusively in the September 2018 issue of People Matters magazine

This program is for entrepreneurs with a sharp vision for the product, who have an understanding of the talent problem being solved, and who can articulate the business challenges that the technology is addressing. Participants are expected to have early proof of concept of the products and revenue model and scalability.

Ester Martinez says, “Being an entrepreneur, I know how challenging it can be to find the right platform & meet the right people, People Matters TechHR Start-up Program is especially designed to give them the opportunity to meet mentors & present to the investors under the same roof, I am sure this mileage in their early years will give them great long term benefit, and that is the whole purpose of this program.”



The HR tech start-up segment is continuously growing and expanding. While it is a budding market in India, reports suggest that HR industry in India is expected to grow at the rate of about 25 percent in the next five years. In fact, by 2021, Indian firms can save at least $600 million annually with HR tech. Although HR tech space continues to evolve, the technology involved needs massive investments. This is where People Matters TechHR Start-up Program plays a role and gives budding HR tech start-ups a platform to pitch their products to investors and buyers.

The application process for the program has already begun and the limited 50 seats are filling fast. If you are an entrepreneur of an early-stage start-up with cutting-edge HR tech solution, then don’t miss out on People Matters TechHR Start-up Program.

Note: Due to limited program seats, seat-allocation will be on first-come first served basis. Click here to know more and click here to nominate your start-up.